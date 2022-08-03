First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
The future is in renewables – that’s where the tech...

Defend Truth

Opinionista

The future is in renewables – that’s where the technology is headed

mm
By Toby Shapshak
03 Aug 2022
0

Toby Shapshak is publisher of Stuff (Stuff.co.za) and Scrolla.Africa.

After a 15-year wait, the government has suddenly leapt into – well, more like talked about – how it is going to solve Eskom’s rolling blackouts.

It is only politicians who seem to think that making a speech constitutes action, but it doesn’t, regardless of how heartening it is to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa actually address the biggest crisis in the country.

To say South Africans are sceptical is an understatement. Just a few weeks ago, Ramaphosa was talking about a second Eskom. When he announced the 100MW increase in self-generation capacity last year, it seemed like a breakthrough. But in the background, nothing changed. All the onerous red tape still existed.

I’d truly like to believe the President had been roused from his Rama-somnambulance but, based on the past five years, he’s all talk and no action.  

If Ramaphosa truly wanted to change things, he’d fire Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, a self-confessed “coal fundamentalist” who is clearly trying to ­sabotage any shift away from the ANC’s patronage network.

Anyway, this is a technology column, so let’s see how tech could solve the problems. 

Coal-fired power stations are like wooden galleons with big, cloth sails. Since those once-dominant vessels were used by European powers to conquer Africa, Asia and America, there have been numerous upgrades to the technology. From steam engines to diesel and nuclear (for some navies), technology has enabled faster and better transport. The same goes for outdated business models, Mr President.

The future is in renewables, especially in a country with 300 days of sunshine a year. And batteries for storing that energy. But the ANC doesn’t have patronage networks in either of those, despite the absurd calls for “local content” that would create them.

Mantashe, and seemingly Ramaphosa, can’t look at the history of a technology – in this case, how to generate electricity – without pining for the good old days, circa 2006… or 1652. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: “How innovation can help forge global solutions to the existential threat of climate change

Every time #loadshitting re-emerges, there is a wringing of hands from Ramaphosa and his Cabinet about the power problems the ANC allowed to develop, with help from the Guptas and by overstaffing Eskom with underskilled trade unionists who helped #PresidunceZuma get into power.

Ramaphosa has repeatedly made pronouncements about fixing Eskom, including this one from September 2015: “In another 18 months to two years, you will forget the challenges that we had with relation to power and energy and Eskom ever happened.”

It reminds me of that brilliant – but tragic – headline on the satirical Onion website about the never-ending gun massacres in the US: “‘No way to prevent this,’ says only nation where this regularly happens.”

Sadly for the ANC, the residents of South Africa are no longer being duped, especially after it emerged that ministers and their deputies – who earn around R2-million a year – are issued with government-sponsored generators that have cost taxpayers R2.6-billion so far this year.

Angry Ekurhuleni residents told Ramaphosa before last year’s municipal elections that they had had enough: “No electricity, no vote”, read handwritten placards.

How did the president respond last October, amazingly with no sense of irony? “Which other party do you trust to ensure that electricity is restored here?”

Not even the satirical Onion could make that up. DM

Toby Shapshak is editor-in-chief of Stuff.co.za and publisher of Scrolla.Africa.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted