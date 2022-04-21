Where was my ID, demanded the aggressive security guards at the building.

One picked up an Android smartphone lying on the desk and opened it without putting in a PIN code or any other security pass.

In front of me – and several other people – he scrolled through 20 or 30 photographs of people’s identity documents in WhatsApp.

No, I don’t have it, the security guard said.

I never sent it, I replied. The Airbnb host had sent me a message that day saying I still had to send my ID document via WhatsApp.

“I won’t,” I replied. “What you’re asking me to do is now illegal in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (Popia).” I also told this to the guards and to a person who called and identified herself as acting for the host, Yacoob Carr.

I pointed out to her that this requirement was not specified in the listing. If it had been been, I would never have booked the apartment. The actual text on the listing reads: “IDs are required.” I’ve never had to present my ID to book into an Airbnb before, but what else could “required” mean? I told the woman I was happy to leave, but I wanted to be refunded in full.

She called back to tell me: “It’s okay, you can cancel.” But, as I said to her, that would mean I would be penalised and have to forfeit 50% of my booking fee. It was now 6pm on a Friday night. She stopped being helpful and did not pick up when I called back.

So, I wrote a complaint on Airbnb’s website. Realising I would be penalised if I left without resolving this, I called them. It took a half hour for the helpful call centre agent to resolve the iniquitous attempt by the host to punish me with a 50% cancellation fee for asking for something illegal to be done.

Let’s recap. I just had an utterly terrible customer experience – which included being asked to compromise my personal information, something that is now illegal. The host tried to get me to forfeit half of my fee without me staying there, and I had to get Airbnb to intervene to get my money back.

Airbnb is a service that offers accommodation (primarily), but failed to provide the service I had booked – and failed to know or act against a patent Popia infringement.

Any reasonable person, I imagine, would like to know if their hosts are abusing their guests, and – one would also imagine – prevent something illegal from happening. Additionally, an offending company could be fined as much as 10% of its turnover and its directors could go to jail.

Did Airbnb respond like a good corporate citizen? “We wanted to let you know your review for reservation HMXWFF3XH2 about Yacoob Carr goes against our Review Policy, so we’ve removed it.

“The review didn’t have enough relevant information to help the Airbnb community make informed booking decisions.

“We understand how important a trustworthy, reliable review system is, that’s why our Review Policy is designed to ensure that Hosts and guests receive fair, relevant and accurate reviews.”

Airbnb can claim my review lacked specific information – however, this is nothing but a platitude to censor inconveniently honest reviews about bad service.

I used to think Airbnb was a clever business that helped people make extra money. Now, I think it is as cut-throat as any other established corporate, turning to censorship when it doesn’t like the honest and factual reviews left by legitimately aggrieved users.

Being asked to compromise one’s personal information is illegal under Popia, Airbnb. Is that enough detail for you?

Two weeks after this column was written, I tried twice to tell Airbnb this matter wasn’t resolved and tweeted my frustration about its review process. Suddenly, I got another email that, “after assessing this further, we’ve concluded the review complies with our standards. We believe it’s in our community’s best interests to put it back up, and the review has been reinstated.”

Airbnb added: “Thank you for making us aware about this specific host requesting copies of IDs ahead of check-in. Please know that we’ve already taken appropriate steps to address this issue directly with the host.

“Should any host ask for any copies of identification documents directly from you in future, and it wasn’t disclosed … before booking, please reach out to us as soon as you can.” DM168

