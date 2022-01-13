Dr Michael Kahn is Extraordinary Professor in the Centre for Research on Evaluation, Science and Technology at Stellenbosch University, and a member of the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Scientometrics and Science Policy.

Back in 2009, the government sought my informal advice on two matters that were of concern to the Ministry of Science and Technology. First, how to increase spending on research and development (R&D), and second, what to do about the department’s request to fund a micro-satellite.

My advice? At that time, spending on R&D was at an all-time high of 0.92% of GDP. To persuade the Cabinet to push more government funds toward R&D, my tongue-in-cheek advice was, “Ask ministers what they had for breakfast.” Why? Because all the goodies on their plates — the animal breeds and plant cultivars — were informed by agricultural R&D. Such investment has long-term economic and social benefits. Maybe this would encourage them.

As for the satellite, my advice was an emphatic NO!

They wanted to know why. I told them that the ministry should fund 20 satellites, build a low-earth network over the whole country to monitor the environment, coastline, poaching, plant diseases and fire. Not one satellite, but many — build an industry.

And here we are, with R&D spending at a 30-year low.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande, has laid out a plan to build and position nine nano cube satellites in orbit. As stated, I should be pleased, as we will be halfway to my thumb-suck target of 20 boxes.

I should also congratulate the staff and students at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), who have worked with their French counterparts to design, build and test the boxes.

And the industry? This would involve ballistic missiles, control systems, the boxes themselves.

Here’s some history. Pre-1994, Armscor and Denel were on the verge of operational capability in ballistic missile technology. This was curtailed under US pressure, and Denel R&D then withered away as a consequence of the 1999 Arms Deal and subsequent capture of the organisation.

Acquiring our own launch capability would appear to be some way off, so that part of the industry is off-limits.

South Africa’s satellite programme gestated at Stellenbosch University’s electrical engineering department in the late 1980s, culminating in the design and successful launch of microsatellite SunSat, atop a Delta II rocket out of Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The design and build capacity was located in Sunspace under GW Milne, whose team went on to design and commission a second micro-satellite, Sumbandila, launched from Kazakhstan in late 2009. By then Milne had died, Sunspace had run into financial troubles and the company subsequently failed.

But the department had served as a training ground for other entrepreneurial graduates who, in established companies such as EMSS Antennas, Alphawave and Dragonfly, are active in the design and sales of cutting edge antennas, detectors, cameras and control equipment.

The satellite programme then re-emerged at CPUT, whose electrical engineering staff have a longstanding relationship with Université de Paris-Est Créteil through the France-South Africa Technology. So far so good.

Much of the evidence of academic collaboration is found by looking at co-authored journal publications. With whom have CPUT academics published in the science category of electronic and electrical engineering over the past decade? The answer is, not many.

Of 195 articles, 10 were with UCT, six Stellenbosch, five the University of Johannesburg and four apiece with EMSS Antennas and UWC. This implies that the development work has not been published. The full list kicks up three articles: one each across three French institutions — that does not speak to major cooperation.

How to interpret this? For a start, CPUT has performed very well in developing the boxes. But, and this is a large but, the effort does not qualify as the kind of mission-oriented project Mariana Mazzucato is recommending the government invests in. The CPUT project is mission-oriented, but with a nano “m”.

The implications? In the BRICS context — and don’t forget Malaysia and the UAE — South Africa’s investment in R&D is now dismal. The reasons for the decline are many. Low business confidence, the destruction of R&D performers such as Eskom and Denel, loss of skills through emigration, the refusal to open up immigration to the highly skilled, plus Covid-19 and some bad calls.

This does not mean we are at a loss for innovative activity, since R&D is but one among many such activities. What it does mean is that we have reached a crisis point that requires selection of what to fund, and how much to push in. This is a matter that has been neatly sidestepped.

As an aside, we missed the photovoltaic and wind energy boat completely and were ill advised to attempt the pebble-bed nuclear reactor.

The road to (technological) hell is paved with bad interests.

If there is an economic, social, environmental, technological and political case to be made for a satellite industry, then evaluate the case — if it’s solid, back it.

One more thing: nano cube satellites are unlikely to be visible at night.

Well done, CPUT. DM