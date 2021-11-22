They shamelessly walk without shame
Heads up
Heads down
Crowds shout
Shame on you!
They look on,
Shamelessly
Heads up
Heads down
But shamed they are
Leaving a trail of destruction
Like the wrecking ball
Pest! pest!
They shout
Heads up
Heads down
They are without shame
Without decency
Without foresight
Visited by democratic indifference
Dividing
Without imagination
Plundering
Without consequences
Without a shame
Heads up
Heads down
Crowds shout
Shame on you!
They look on
shamelessly
Aimlessly sloganeering
Aha! There they are
Everywhere, we see them
Often with priestly appeals, saintly voices
And they shame
Without shame, shamelessly DM
