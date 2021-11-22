Busani Ngcaweni is Principal of the National School of Government.

They shamelessly walk without shame

Heads up

Heads down

Crowds shout

Shame on you!

They look on,

Shamelessly

Heads up

Heads down

But shamed they are

Leaving a trail of destruction

Like the wrecking ball

Pest! pest!

They shout

Heads up

Heads down

They are without shame

Without decency

Without foresight

Visited by democratic indifference

Dividing

Without imagination

Plundering

Without consequences

Without a shame

Heads up

Heads down

Crowds shout

Shame on you!

They look on

shamelessly

Aimlessly sloganeering

Aha! There they are

Everywhere, we see them

Often with priestly appeals, saintly voices

And they shame

Without shame, shamelessly DM