Shamelessly, we look away

By Busani Ngcaweni
22 Nov 2021
Busani Ngcaweni is Principal of the National School of Government.

A poem on the utter shamelessness of the writer’s comrades about their participation in State Capture — and who are now aggressively defending their actions while the country suffers. This is written with former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko specifically in mind.

They shamelessly walk without shame
Heads up
Heads down
Crowds shout
Shame on you!
They look on,
Shamelessly

Heads up
Heads down
But shamed they are
Leaving a trail of destruction
Like the wrecking ball
Pest! pest!
They shout
Heads up
Heads down

They are without shame
Without decency
Without foresight
Visited by democratic indifference
Dividing
Without imagination
Plundering
Without consequences 

Without a shame
Heads up
Heads down
Crowds shout
Shame on you!
They look on
shamelessly

Aimlessly sloganeering
Aha! There they are
Everywhere, we see them
Often with priestly appeals, saintly voices

And they shame
Without shame, shamelessly DM

