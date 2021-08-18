While Hichilema’s election win is a breakthrough for liberal democracy on the continent, in most African countries liberal parties do not enjoy sufficient support to achieve outright victory and fully implement their own programmes. Rather, they must navigate the murky world of coalition politics.

Gilbert Noël Ouédraogo Follow Save More Gilbert Noël Ouédraogo is president of the Africa Liberal Network. He is president of the Alliance for Democracy and the Federation-African Democratic Rally (ADF-RDA), a member of the Burkinabe National Assembly, and an honorary parliamentary judge at Burkina Faso’s High Court of Justice. He holds a master’s degree in law from the University of Ouagadougou.

When British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan spoke of the “Wind of Change” in 1960, it was a wind of national consciousness. More than half a century later, a new wind is blowing. This time it stokes a movement for liberal democracy in Africa. In Zambia, this movement of the people achieved a historic victory when the Electoral Commission of Zambia announced on 16 August that Hakainde Hichilema will be the next president.

Zambia has been led by a president from the Movement for Multiparty Democracy or its breakaway party, the Patriotic Front, since one-party rule ended in 1991. Hichilema’s victory ends this 30-year rule and begins a new chapter for the country.

But this is not the first such victory in recent times. Seychelles had also been a one-party state from 1979 to 1991. But 10 months ago, President Wavel Ramkalawan secured another unexpected victory, ending the 43-year rule of the Seychelles People’s United Party.

Ramkalawan gave the keynote address at a virtual global summit convened by the Africa Liberal Network last month. It was convened to launch Initiating, Planning and Managing Coalitions: An African Liberal Perspective Handbook. The president shared timely lessons for Africa’s liberal leaders, including the Zambian president-elect.

Recalling his journey to State House, Ramkalawan reflected on the importance of a steadfast commitment to liberal values and principles for ensuring good governance. This principled approach begins with an understanding of the pillars of liberalism: respect for human rights and individual liberties; and open economies in which people thrive. By definition, to be liberal is to defend these principles.

In Somaliland, the Peace, Unity and Development Party (Kulmiye) candidate was elected president in 2010, while a coalition of opposition parties held on to the majority in parliament. In Senegal, the Alliance for the Republic-Yakaar has held the majority in parliament as part of the United in Hope coalition since 2012. And in Ivory Coast, the majority party in parliament, Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace, began as a coalition and won the majority in 2016.

Coalition arrangements introduce a greater level of complexity to the democratic processes on a continent where many countries achieved self-governance relatively recently. Parties governing in coalitions require more discipline than other parties to uphold their commitment to good governance above political expediency, but this discipline is frequently tested by another inherent requirement of partnership: compromise.

Liberal governing parties in Africa must learn to compromise shrewdly while maintaining the trust of the electorate, growing their faith in the ability of liberal democracy to deliver on its promises. This can only happen when parties are faithful to their core principles. As Ramkalawan put it: “When we fight from a position of strength, because of our principles, then things grow.” Sometimes the correct answer to an offer to collaborate is no, even when it costs the party power.

But this is not an easy lesson to grasp. Even in some of the world’s most respected democracies it is still sometimes learnt the hard way. One German example was shared at the global summit by Inge Herbert, regional director of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2017, the liberal Freedom Democratic Party (FDP) in Germany withdrew from coalition negotiations with the centre-right governing CDU/CSU union. This led to the formation of a coalition with another centre-left party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Since then, the FDP has seen its fortunes rise, in part due to the party’s principled stance on Covid-19 policies. It has gained in polls from just 5% in 2020 to about 13% in 2021, demonstrating the wisdom of rejecting expedient alliances to remain true to the party’s values. During this period the SDP has seen the erosion of its support base.

Like the SDP, liberal parties are often the smaller partners in coalition governments, putting them at risk of losing their identity. Africa has seen its share of ill-conceived coalitions that destroyed parties. In Zimbabwe and Kenya, opposition parties accepted prime ministerial roles in coalitions, but conceded too much power, sowing the seeds of their demise.

Yet politics requires both principled leadership and pragmatism. This is reflected in another African experience. The President of Liberal International, Hakima El Haité, previously served as a cabinet minister in the Moroccan coalition government.

On coalitions, Hakima said: “People think that a coalition can work only if parties are the same ideologically. I used to think that because I was in a government where we had almost all political colours. And I was a member of the political bureau that was against that coalition with the Islamic party because I was not for a party that was using religion to get power. Was I wrong? With time I’ve discovered that such a coalition can still succeed if it is well initiated, well negotiated and well documented.”

It is in this vital arena that the Africa Liberal Network’s handbook is designed to assist political parties. The handbook represents the contributions of liberals operating in Africa to the study of coalition building. In the coming months, the network will continue to drive engagements around the handbook, including through a series of workshops during 2022.

Through collaborative learning journeys such as these, Africa’s leaders and citizens can ensure that the liberal wind blowing across our continent leaves a durable legacy of entrenched democratic norms. The Zambian victory should inspire us to make the best use of this chance to realise our vision of freedom, equality and respect for human rights in Africa. DM