First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Many individuals sharing misinformation are naively unaware that they are doing so. Then there are those who do it knowingly as a means of satisfying underlying social needs or political agendas. These motives are multilayered, but there is a common factor that leads to fake news doing harm, and that is a strong societal trust in online sources.

Misplaced trust

Historically, news was received in print or broadcast format, which the public trusted as having been researched and verified. Now, obtaining news online on social media and communication apps from various, often unofficial sources, including individuals, has become the norm for many people.

The internet has given a voice to everyone. While beneficial, it means that a great deal of information is shared unchecked. Digital illiteracy is of growing concern, and is particularly prevalent among older generations.

Younger people who have grown up with technology have high levels of digital literacy built into their cognitive framework for organising information. This gives them a certain level of built-in understanding about what is and is not “real” online. Conversely, older individuals who have had to learn technology later in life tend to be more trusting.

Many internet users believe that anything published online, such as information from a trusted contact, must be true.

Motives behind fake news

A broad spectrum of motives drives people to create and share misinformation. Some are less obvious and there are some clear psychological motivations that can be observed.

Social status seeking

These users may not be aware of the motives but are, in fact, seeking status and self-promotion, indicating that some emotional needs are not being met in real life.

Being relevant: Many individuals feel constantly bombarded by social media posts of friends and influencers who appear to be highly successful. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy. They therefore turn to sharing other types of information, regardless of accuracy, to have something to say.

Being the first: Some feel the pressure to post or share any new piece of information, true or false, first. This can be a type of social gratification to be seen as a “protector” of one’s online community.

Anxiety outlet: Some people suffering from anxiety and mental-health conditions use social media as an escape or to process their feelings.

Escape: Many individuals experience anxiety from daily news. They may choose to switch off and consume social media instead. However, this can lead to engaging in intrusive and factually baseless content without realising it.

Expression: Some individuals feel validated when sharing a post or message that reflects their own feelings or fears, even if the information may not be true.

Group mentality: Needing to feel that you are not alone and connecting via social media and communication apps can be harmful when misinformation, which speaks to the common fears of groups of people who already feel nervous or threatened, is spread thereby fuelling panic and confusion.

Confirmation bias

Validation is a motivating factor among those who spread fake news often, particularly those who buy into alternative views.

Lack of objectivity: When we read, hear or view information that confirms our own beliefs, we feel validated by it and may accept it as being true. People who place their own beliefs above verified, factual information are therefore highly susceptible to spreading, and often even creating, fake news, as their ideologies are not widely reflected in the media, leading them to feel unsupported in their thoughts.

Technology overlap: Algorithms in search engines and social media platforms track the content we consume and push similar content towards us, which informs much of what we see, again confirming belief or preference rather than fact.

Self-serving intentions

People who create and knowingly spread fake news will often have a political or psychological agenda that they are trying to advance. They may intend to do harm or are so single-minded in their pursuit that they have no regard for any damage they may cause.

Politically motivated: This includes those working for a specific cause that is not receiving the attention they feel it deserves, or who may have intent to do damage to another person or group.

Histrionics: People with histrionic personality traits, who crave attention and drama, may create or share a sensational piece of information, sometimes using capital letters, exclamation marks or emojis to make it appear dramatic. They may relate to it for attention or create some attention toward themselves.

Narcissists: These personalities may share information to appear important and knowledgeable. They may be self-centred, have less empathy and desire admiration. They may share news, fake or true, that puts the spotlight on them regardless of the consequences.

Financial gain

Criminals targeting vulnerable individuals can use fake news to spread the word about sought-after opportunities, for example scams. Unsuspecting individuals are asked to pay some fee with the promise of earnings or other financial rewards in return.

Such fraudulent activity is often disguised as a highly legitimate-looking advert or form of communication. Persons targeted may feel pressured by the ambiguity of the situation. Not knowing how to verify the information, victims may fall prey to the scam, resulting in serious financial loss.

Without healthy coping mechanisms, people are likely to lash out at others or latch on to harmful online trends. Such behaviour can result in online bullying, reputational damage, financial loss, physical violence, and confusion and disruption.

Psycho-social considerations

Understanding the impact of consuming and sharing unverified information is an important part of conversations between parents or guardians and children. As well as online predators and bullies, children need to be made aware of the dangers of fake news.

Communicate and emphasise that you trust your child, but not the online world. Helping children to understand the societal dangers and letting them talk openly, before doing so online, will go a long way towards protecting them – now and in the future. DM168

