Opinionista Vuyolwethu Zungula 15 July 2021

Ramaphosa should have been on the frontline assuring that the state was in control

It will not be in the best interests of justice to arrest the large numbers of poor and unemployed people who were hoodwinked into joining the looting. Criminal records will condemn them to a doomed future.

Vuyolwethu Zungula

Vuyolwethu Zungula is president of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and is a Member of Parliament.

It was inevitable that thousands of poor, unemployed and desperate youths would be mobilised to join the looting spree sweeping the country. The warning signs have been there for quite a while.

Close to 2,000 people have been arrested so far, with the number of deaths increasing as the crisis continues. Out of desperation, an army of unemployed youths, young girls, grannies and children joined in the looting which appears to have been orchestrated by thugs. 

Should the state arrest all the hundreds of thousands of people who became party to looting? Absolutely not. It will not be in the best interests of justice to arrest in large numbers poor and unemployed people who were hoodwinked into joining the looting.

It will be an absolute travesty of justice to condemn them to having criminal records when most were forced to steal because of hunger. This will condemn them to a doomed future. 

Instead, it is the state’s responsibility to find the masterminds who engineered this heinous crime.

Behind this all, we need to consider that the government under President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to put young people at the centre of the economy. Since the advent of democracy, the many government job creation programmes have failed.

Stats SA’s latest figures on unemployment are disheartening, showing the hopelessness of many job seekers. The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes those discouraged from seeking work, increased to 42.6% in the fourth quarter.

Shockingly, about 63.2% of those between 15 and 24 are at the centre of the unemployment crisis. Black Africans, especially women, are the most affected, with no prospects for the future. This is the same group that has been used to bolster the looting across mostly KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

What has been exposed is the weak state, with its incapable security cluster comprising the intelligence, police and state security branches. Prior to the burning of the country, the ground was fertile and it was simple for opportunists to seize the moment and launch their attack. 

Did the intelligence services know beforehand about the plan to destabilise our country? Why didn’t they act in time to prevent chaos?

For a long time, there has been a leadership vacuum in our communities. The result of this saw the president deploying the army on its own citizens — something that should be a last resort after all else has been tried. Leaders from all arms of government should have been on the ground engaging with communities to avert the chaos.

President Ramaphosa has missed an opportunity to lead from the front. He should have been the first on the ground, assuring the nation and international community that the state was in control. DM

Vuyolwethu Zungula is president of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and is a member of Parliament.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AGE OF ANARCHY ANALYSIS

Under investigation: Twelve masterminds planned and executed insurrection on social media, then lost control after looting spree

By Ferial Haffajee

OPINIONISTA

Ramaphosa should have been on the frontline assuring that the state was in control

Vuyolwethu Zungula
2 mins ago
2 mins

MOTORING

Solid, value-for-money Kia Pegas gives its competition the boot

Melinda Ferguson
5 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Standard Bank launches buyout bid for insurance giant Liberty
Mfuneko Toyana 8 mins ago
3 mins

Terry Crews supplemented his NFL salary by painting portraits of his team mates.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Santam warns clock is ticking for business interruption clients to lodge their claims

Georgina Crouth 18 mins ago
5 mins

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

How a week of violence and looting has affected South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Mia Malan for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
37 mins ago
8 mins

TRIBUTE

Norman Levy 1929-2021: A humble man with a great generosity of spirit

Peta Wolpe
30 mins ago
4 mins

SPOTLIGHT

Gauteng hospitals under strain as third wave continues

Thabo Molelekwa for Spotlight
50 mins ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

First-in, first-out China still an engine of growth for emerging markets

Sharon Wood
56 mins ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved