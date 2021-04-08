Opinionista Jim O’Neill 8 April 2021

If inflation is kept in check, there’s a good chance the economic boom will last

For much of the past year, I have argued that a cyclical economic recovery from the Covid-19 disruption would be stronger than most people expected. In offering that outlook, my emphasis was on the cyclical (rather than structural) nature of the crisis: the lockdowns were always going to be only temporary; safe and effective vaccines have been brought to market with unprecedented speed; and governments have duly responded to the shock with massive levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Judging by recently reported indicators of global economic activity, this outlook is now being borne out. The March 2021 data are consistent with an outright boom, especially in manufacturing. The recovery may be stronger than even I had anticipated, and by the end of March, the S&P 500 had risen above 4,000 for the first time.

The question, of course, is what will happen next. Will the boom last? To answer that, we should start with the most recent evidence. Among the more eye-catching figures reported for March is the Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which rose by 3.9 points from February to reach 64.7. The survey was published on April 1 – assuming it wasn’t a prank, that is the highest level since 1983.

Moreover, specific components of the ISM’s PMI are consistent with a robust increase in economic activity. As I have explained in previous commentaries, two of my five preferred high-frequency indicators come from the ISM survey: the headline number and the difference between the indices for new orders and inventories. The stronger new orders are relative to inventories, the better the prospects for the near term. The March figures thus bode extremely well for the next three to six months, pending other developments.

The United States is not alone. The latest PMIs published in other countries and regions have also been strong. IHS Markit’s PMIs for Canada and the United Kingdom were the highest they have been in a decade, far exceeding consensus forecasts, and the PMIs in many continental European countries also registered record increases, including even in some countries that have experienced a resurgence of Covid-19 infections. The PMI for the Eurozone as a whole rose to its highest level in the bloc’s 24-year history.

Another must-watch high-frequency indicator is South Korea’s export data, which show that March exports increased by 16.6% year over year – the strongest growth since 2018. This positive news almost certainly heralds similarly strong trade data from other countries that will report soon. 

Likewise, Belgium’s monthly business confidence survey for March rose to levels above those published just before the pandemic. This survey is known to be a strong leading indicator for Europe, given Belgium’s high degree of trade openness.

We will get another signal soon with the release of China’s first-quarter figures, which are expected to show annualised GDP growth as high as 18%. Taken together, these indicators augur a strong couple of quarters for real (inflation-adjusted) GDP growth around the world.

But what do these numbers really mean? Might they merely reflect the statistical effects of year-on-year comparisons, or a release of pent-up demand that will fade after vaccines are rolled out and lockdowns eased?

Much will depend on economic policies. If governments and central banks start to worry that generous fiscal and monetary conditions are unwarranted, they could start to tighten the screws. And financial markets will remain unpredictable.

Moreover, near-term concerns don’t touch on larger structural challenges such as climate change, government finances, Sino-American tensions and inequality. Whether and to what extent today’s boom will benefit most people is a major question in itself. The current cyclical indicators suggest that the gains will accrue to median households more than people think – at least for a while.

As such, I don’t think the near-term rebound will be merely a statistical phenomenon resulting from the low base in 2020. Rather, it reflects a massive increase in involuntary savings, monetary and fiscal stimulus, and the targeted generosity of bailout programmes. How long it will last will depend on a complex combination of factors, including the speed at which personal savings are spent down, the continuance (or suspension) of government support, inflationary signals and the behaviour of markets – which themselves will be influenced by all of the above.

Oddly, despite the strong economic figures, market conditions have grown trickier since US President Joe Biden arrived in the White House. Bond markets may be poised to repeat the mini-bear episode of 1994, which would add more zest to the powerful sectoral rotation that has been playing out in equities. 

Let’s hope inflation doesn’t come roaring back. If it does, all of today’s good news will have proved to be rather fleeting. BM/DM

Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2021.

www.project-syndicate.org

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Court judgment ignites political firefight over Joburg’s critical fire engine shortage

By Greg Nicolson

OPINIONISTA

If inflation is kept in check, there’s a good chance the economic boom will last

Jim O’Neill
2 mins ago
3 mins

OP-ED

South Africa’s vaccine roll-out failings expose the hollowing out of the state

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley
20 mins ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 40 mins ago

GEOPOLITICS

How to solve Suez Canal blockage – an action plan for tightening maritime choke points security
J Brooks Spector 26 mins ago
10 mins

Sheep wool never sheds.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s manufacturing sector still in the doldrums for February

Tim Cohen 25 mins ago
2 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Nafiz Modack arranged 2019 hand grenade hit on Charl Kinnear, State claims

Vincent Cruywagen
25 mins ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Powder keg at Gauteng’s Blyvoor mine: Management and union ask for state intervention

Ed Stoddard
17 mins ago
3 mins

CABO DELGADO

Islamist insurgents: SADC moves closer to intervention in Mozambique

Peter Fabricius
14 mins ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Homeless people to make a stand in court against Cape Town by-laws

Marecia Damons
43 mins ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved