Opinionista Imraan Buccus 18 March 2021

South Africa’s deep crisis: Poor black shack dwellers are still dying in fires

Scores of shacks are destroyed by fires every day in SA. Just last week in Durban, the Kennedy Road settlement was hit by fire yet again.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Fires in this settlement go back a long way. In October 2005, one-year-old Mhlengi Khumalo died in a fire. Close to a year later, Zithulele Dhlomo also died in a fire, killed when the plastic sheeting that was the roof of his shack melted. The records of tragedy go on and on.

In a report compiled by organisation Abahlali baseMjondolo, Zodwa Nsibande gave a sense of the horror she has endured:

“I manage to escape the fire. I was burnt severely, treated for almost six months in hospital. I was cooking with a gas stove. The stove just burst and flames came to me and encountered the bed linen. I managed to escape from the house while my mother was trying to put out the fire. I started going to the Addington Hospital. They operated on me for one day and I came back. After two months, I went to a private hospital for skin surgery. I was severely burned on my arms and legs and on my face.”

There is no doubt that shack dwellers have often been given the short end of the stick in their attempt to carve out an existence on the fringes of the cities. Despite this, one often hears middle-class citizens talking about how frustrated they are “with these people constantly protesting”. The poor are often spoken about in truly derogatory ways. Middle-class people often express prejudices that sound like they come straight from a colonial script.

If tragedies like this had happened in the US, South Africans would be taking to social media in their thousands to express their outrage. If it had happened in Palestine, protests would have been organised outside the Israeli embassy. But, as a society, we place very little value on the lives of poor black people. In fact, there is a very long list of poor black people who have been killed by fires and by police in protests in recent years. This list is in the public domain but outside of a few activist circles it is not generally noticed very much, let alone considered as what it is – a deep crisis.

South Africa is a largely urban country and is becoming rapidly more urbanised. For most people, cities are sites of opportunity. The apartheid state could not stop urbanisation and the post-apartheid state will not be able to stop it either. It is a global feature of modern life and something that governments should support rather than try to repress. The state has failed to manage this process in an effective and human rights-based manner.

Poor people’s basic life strategies have been criminalised and their organisations have also been criminalised. It is time to open our cities, to allocate land on the basis of social need rather than profit, and to accept that poor people’s organisations should, just like the residents’ organisations that represent middle-class people, be able to participate in all governance structures. If we remain on the path of criminalising poverty, the only outcome will be more social discontent, more protests and, at the end of the day, more violence.

The city heads need to understand that the future is a city with shacks. As the Abahlali report reiterates, every settlement needs taps, hoses and fire extinguishers immediately. Shacks need to be electrified and the poor need to receive good, efficient services like everyone else.

We need to build a society in which people will have no need to block roads in protest; government officials should always be available to address issues that may arise. We need to build a society in which it would be unthinkable that the police would hurl a teargas canister into a community in which families were going about their everyday business. We need to build a democratic and socialist future. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper which is available for free to Pick n Pay Smart Shoppers at these Pick n Pay stores.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

VBS indictment lifts lid on Danny Msiza’s money machine

By Dewald van Rensburg

SITOLE VS JACOBS

Labour court delivers victory for Crime Intelligence’s (status unknown) Peter Jacobs

Marianne Thamm
1 hour ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Local experts at odds on whether the AstraZeneca vaccine should be used in South Africa

Chris Bateman
2 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

SAPS IN CRISIS

Police commissioner Khehla Sitole gunning for top cop Jeremy Vearey over Facebook post
Marianne Thamm 53 mins ago
2 mins

Spiders can fly in the wind and have been located up to 4km above the Earth's surface.

PARLIAMENT: Standing Committee on Finance

‘Fantasy’ and ‘Conspiracy Theory’: MPs slam Independent Media and AYO’s presentation 

Marianne Merten 2 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

#FeesMustFall 2.0: Saftu will not hesitate to mobilise our 800,000-strong membership in solidarity with the students

Zwelinzima Vavi
57 mins ago
8 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Former transport minister Dipuo Peters denies external influence in her decision to axe Prasa board chaired by Popo Molefe

Steve Kretzmann
49 mins ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

The Great Rewiring ahead: US and China battle for global technological dominance

Phillip Van Niekerk
1 hour ago
5 mins

THE FINAL FRONTIER

‘Oumuamua is indeed an emissary from another solar system, just not alien technology

Tiara Walters
57 mins ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved