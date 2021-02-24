The story of Princess Krotoa of the Goringhaicona should serve as a constant reminder that the Struggle is not the ANC, neither is the ANC the Struggle. Her story is a reminder that we have reduced our Struggle to hero-worshipping and praising the ANC’s ideas more than building a rainbow nation, that we have neglected and marginalised the Khoisan people and other minority groups.

The decision to rename the city of Port Elizabeth in our indigenous languages – isiXhosa Gqeberha, in Khoi Khabera – and the renaming of Port Elizabeth International Airport after Khoi political activist and Khoi chief Dawid Stuurman is part of the decolonial project, which seeks to reshape and reimagine the benefit of preserving our heritage in post-colonial South Africa.

The project seeks to remind us who we are, where we come from. Mhlawumbi sizilibele ukuba sizalwa ngobani na (Maybe we have forgotten our roots). The decision to rename the airport after a Khoi chief reminds some of us of the story of the Khoisan princess Krotoa.

If there is a woman to remind us of our past, it is Princess Krotoa of the Goringhaicona; a translator for the Dutch settlers, negotiating relationships between the settlers and the indigenous population; one of the first prisoners on Robben Island and fierce enemy to the Dutch.

Princess Krotoa was born in 1643, in the Cape of Good Hope, in what is now the Western Cape. She was the niece of Goringhaicona Chief Autshumao. At the age of 10 she had her first real contact with the Dutch settlers when she was taken in by Jan van Riebeeck (the first settler) as a domestic worker in his house. She mastered Dutch and soon began to work as an interpreter, trading agent and chief negotiator between the indigenous population, the Dutch, Portuguese and the English in the Cape.

The princess was a linguist of note and a courageous woman such that by 1660 she had become the principal interpreter to the Dutch, surpassing her uncle who had been their principal interpreter. She had an in-depth knowledge of Khoi and Dutch cultures, which enabled her to mediate between the settlers and the indigenous people during the early years of colonialism. Her legacy is like an echo that must continue to inspire us to learn, lead and fight.

Krotoa’s legacy is more than a memory of the hardships of colonialism, but a footprint that generations will follow to change their lives. Her marriage to Pieter van Meerhof – the Danish surgeon and explorer – was the first interracial marriage recorded in South African history. They were married on 2 June 1664 and had three children, who were also later baptised into Christianity. Her union with Van Meerhof gave birth to the concept of cultural assimilation in South Africa, which was later developed and articulated by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Tata Nelson Mandela as the rainbow nation, a society where all can live together, love each other and embrace each other’s cultural differences.

The story of Princess Krotoa should serve as a constant reminder that the Struggle is not the ANC, neither is the ANC the Struggle. The Struggle has always been the Struggle of the people for the people to change their living conditions for the future, to live better.

In 1662, Princess Krotoa made history as the first indigenous southern African to convert to and be baptised into Christianity. She was then given a colonial name, Eva. Her conversion and marriage to a settler left the Khoi and San people with many questions. Her decision to fall in love with a settler and adopt praises and worship for a “foreign God” made her an outcast who was isolated by the Khoisan people. It also presented her with a challenge as to where her loyalties must lie.

Like many South African women, Princess Krotoa was a victim of rape by men who use authority, violence and force to have sex with women who are in a lesser position of power in society. There is speculation, but no proof, among historians that Van Riebeeck used his position to rape and impregnate Krotoa.

The same year, as Van Riebeeck was leaving the Cape, he recommended the princess to his successor, Commander Zacharias Wagenaer, who later became suspicious of her and accused her of being more loyal to the Khoisan people. After a series of setbacks, including the death of her husband, she lost her job, status and dignity in society. She resorted to alcohol abuse and prostitution. Life became tremendously hard for her, especially after the death of Chief Autshumao.

The princess stood up when standing up was not easy. Her story of rape reminds me of Khwezi and other rape victims who stood up against all odds and inspired others to stand firm and talk about rape, regardless of who raped them. Her story is no different from many of our township stories of young women who lost hope due to societal challenges and resorted to alcohol.

Princess Krotoa of the Goringhaicona was a towering figure and remarkable woman who should be part of our decolonised education – an extraordinary figure who should inspire young women and the whole country. Her legacy and contributions should be celebrated at the same level as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Charlotte Maxeke, Lilian Ngoyi, Queen Nonesi and others.

In honour of her legacy and contribution, the Khoisan people have suggested her name for Cape Town International Airport. Many South Africans were perhaps asking themselves: Who is that? What is she famous for? The answer is Princess Krotoa was an activist and candid feminist who defied the societal behaviour and standards of native women during the early days of colonial settlement in the Cape. Her story belongs to the archives of legends.

It is a reminder to us that we have reduced our Struggle to hero-worshipping and praising the ANC’s ideas more than building a rainbow nation. It is a reminder that we have neglected and marginalised the Khoisan people and the minority groups. It is a cue that we have shifted away from the idea of building a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic society that celebrates its multicultural diversity. Not celebrating the contribution of Indians, coloureds, Khoisan and other cultural groups to the Struggle for a better South Africa is a reminder that we have narrowed the Struggle to Africans in the ANC.

The story of Princess Krotoa should serve as a constant reminder that the Struggle is not the ANC, neither is the ANC the Struggle. The Struggle has always been the Struggle of the people for the people to change their living conditions for the future, to live better.

All those who served, suffered and sacrificed should be equally honoured, respected and celebrated in the manner they deserve. The legacy of Krotoa is a true footprint in the sands of time. DM

Vusumzi Mba Follow Save More Vusumzi ‘Vusie' Mba is a researcher for the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders. He writes in his personal capacity.