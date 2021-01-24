If recent press reports are anything to go by, the Treasury is scrambling to find ways to pay the R20-billion South Africa needs to pay for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Various sources have come up with the stunningly unoriginal idea: a wealth tax.

There really is no arguing that there are huge wealth disparities in South Africa, so it seems not only morally righteous but also logical and politically pleasing to soak the rich. But it’s a terrible idea, not necessarily in general but as it specifically relates to South Africa.

There are countries around the world where the very wealthy get away with outrageous inequity. And there are countries in the world where the rich are not paying their fair share. The problem is that South Africa is in neither of those categories.

Because our tax system is steeply progressive already, with the top 10% of earners paying basically all of South Africa’s personal tax, adding to this level of progressivity garners increasingly small quantities of tax.

The most egregious thing about this unoriginal idea is that it is somehow presented as though South Africa’s heavily socialist government has never thought of it before. Yet, the government has been imposing steadily higher taxes for decades and doing so in the context of declining economic growth – and those two things are not unrelated.

Eye-popping

In 2000, South Africa’s tax rate in relation to its GDP was 22.4%. That has risen steadily over the past two decades, and it reached 29.1% in 2018. This is more or less the same as the current OECD average. It was then that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan imposed, you guessed it, a wealth tax.

Compare this to the rest of the continent and the numbers are eye-popping. In 30 African countries with more-or-less reliable statistics, the average tax-to-GDP ratio is 16.5%. The only two African countries with higher tax-to-GDP ratios are Tunisia and the Seychelles.

The momentum to impose a wealth tax gained some academic credentials with the publication this week, not accidentally, of the World Inequality Lab report. The Lab is a Paris-based research centre associated with anti-inequality campaigner Thomas Piketty.

It proposes either a once-off or a recurring wealth tax aimed at the top 1% set at about 3% to 7% of GDP of which it estimates would garner somewhere between R70-billion and R160-billion. It estimates a 30% evasion rate, suggesting the tax would raise 2.8% of GDP or about R134-billion.

While these numbers are just consummate fantasy, what irks me is that the report does not even address previous attempts at a wealth tax, or record what happened.

Truth will out

So back to Pravin Gordhan’s 2017 wealth tax, which was simple enough: it constituted an increase of the maximum marginal rate – the rate of tax that applies to the top income bracket – from 41% to 45%.

The expectation at the time was that this would affect only about 103,000 people earning over R1.5-million a year.

So what happened? We had to wait a year to see, but the truth came out in the 2018 budget. Not only did South Africa not get R23-billion, SARS scooped R20.4-billion less than expected. Instead of the R483-billion from personal income tax anticipated, it collected only R425-billion. Increasing the tax rate garnered exactly nothing.

The reason why wealth taxes don’t work is not only the issue of institutional capacity but also the problem of how incentive systems operate. To state the obvious, at a 15% personal tax rate, the level of tax avoidance if the tax is increased by, say, 5% is likely to be very small. But if you are paying 40% of your income in tax, and tax is increased by 5%, the incentive to take action is higher, etc.

This is the logic behind the much-derided Laffer curve, the notion that people will adjust their behaviour in the face of the incentives created by income tax rates. At a certain point, the effect of tax increases, in certain circumstances, is lower overall tax.

The Laffer curve idea is simplistic. There are lots of things that affect tax income besides the tax rate, obviously including the credibility of government expenditure. Yet, it’s worth noting that in South Africa’s case, the Laffer curve theory actually held true.

In which case, would there not be an argument to decrease taxes to gain more tax income, and pay for the vaccines that way?

Just asking. DM168

Tim Cohen is the editor of Business Maverick.

