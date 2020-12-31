While South Africa is correct to be an active participant in the Covax initiative, we need to understand that this initiative is meant to help low-income countries get equitable access to vaccines. But South Africa is a middle-income country, which means that we will be subsidising the cost for low-income countries. Covax will not get us quicker access to a vaccine.
What is needed in addition to the Covax initiative, is for South Africa to be aggressively negotiating to buy vaccines directly from manufacturers. At the moment, the elderly in the rich world are at the front of the vaccine queue while our elderly and vulnerable people are not even standing in line.
Only aggressive and hard-nosed negotiation will see our vulnerable people receiving protection in the next month or two. There is no logical reason our vulnerable people should have to stand at the back of the line. We have the money to buy vaccines – they are not expensive. Currently, about 400 South Africans are dying daily from Covid-19 and this number is set to increase significantly in the coming weeks. Every week’s delay in getting a vaccine means possibly thousands of lives lost unnecessarily.
The bad news is that the first two vaccines – manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna – have mostly already been sold to wealthy countries. These RNA vaccines need to be stored at -70 degrees centigrade, which poses a significant logistical challenge for developing countries like ours.
The good news is that yesterday the Chinese company Sinopharm announced that its vaccine is 79% effective in recently completed phase 3 trials. The Sinopharm vaccine only needs to be stored in a normal vaccine fridge already in widespread use in South Africa and the rest of the continent. Sinopharm is one of world’s largest vaccine manufacturers with the capacity to quickly produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses. The UAE has been vaccinating its healthcare workers with the Sinopharm vaccine since September (and claimed 86% effectiveness) and Bahrain has now made it available for free to any citizen over the age of 18.
Why is the above significant for South Africa?
In the global race to get the earliest access to a vaccine, North America and Europe have used their wealth and political influence to buy up most of the vaccines produced by Western companies. However, the past year has seen fraught relations between China and the US and the EU. In geopolitical terms, there are worrying signs of a new Cold War developing between Western nations and China. As a result, politicians in the West are loath to be seen to negotiate with a Chinese state-owned company for a vaccine. South Africa, on the other hand, has been a reliable friend to China and has resisted Western efforts to isolate the emerging superpower. SA’s active membership and support of BRICS has also strengthened this relationship.
It is time that our president makes a personal appeal to the Chinese to give us priority access to the Sinopharm vaccine. This appeal should not be based purely on our long-standing relationship but also because on a per capita basis, South Africa has suffered by far the worst death rate from Covid-19 in Africa. When the more reliable “excess deaths” numbers are used to calculate the number of Covid-19 deaths, the Eastern Cape has amongst the worst Covid death rates per capita in the world.
For those people who are distrustful of China, they are free to wait until after April 2021 when other vaccines are more widely available. But for those of us who know that Sinopharm is a global leader in vaccine production, please give us access to the vaccine now. Many thousands of lives are at stake. The sooner we can get vaccinated, the sooner life returns to normal. It’s time our leaders started pulling all the strings available to us to save our people and rescue our economy.
We want vaccines in January 2021. Not in April. DM/MC
Glasnost's reforms unveiled so many cover ups in the Soviet Union that all history exams were cancelled in 1988.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
All Comments 5
There is also the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, available at cost from UK and being manufactured around the world. This vaccine costs approximately 3 Pounds each and can be stored in normal fridges. Some of the trials were run in collaboration with Wits University, with SA citizens. A deal needs to be reached. And how is it possible that Aspen is manufacturing vaccines in the Eastern Cape- all for export to Europe? Why are we not accessing these vaccines? Why are we not manufacturing vaccines for SA?
Fully agree, why create, and pay your subscription fees to a club (BRICS) if you can’t leverage it in times like this. It is actually the proper test for future membership. Why not trust the Chinese, they seem to have come through Covid quite well, maybe even had the vaccine much earlier. If we want to get “in front of the curve” forget the western vaccines for now, and start doing the right thing. But then again as mentioned in another article, maybe the ANC goverment are already talking to them, but we’re as voting public are not allowed to know…. Sounds like a train deal where the BEE partnership is still being negotiated 🙈
Moraig, there are a few complications associated with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine as explained in this excellent article:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-britain-vaccine-sp-idUSKBN28Y0XU?fbclid=IwAR3MmaJC3nnbPfBAXUkNh4Y8KZ50s-MrXlTybYhEW3GqMrXoE-_-F1dFn_0
It’s urgent, obviously.
Our leadership, those responsible for making decisions in this, seem paralysed.
We all suffer the consequences.
I would not trust the Russian one but have no qualms about the Chinese one.