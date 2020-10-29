Professor Thuli Madonsela’s bold call on 12 October 2020 for consideration to be given to extending an amnesty to some of those caught up in State Capture corruption was bound to provoke a range of reactions. Predictably, this already includes some indignation at the mere suggestion of an amnesty. Less predictable was the dismissive response (sadly, in somewhat intemperate language) from such a respected political analyst as Richard Calland.
Perhaps (as Calland complains and as Madonsela subsequently acknowledged in an interview with Jeremy Maggs) the timing of the call was unfortunate and perhaps her call might have been more carefully phrased. But my hope is that these criticisms will not deflect attention away from the important discussion that she has initiated.
There are encouraging signs that the Hawks and the NPA – and indeed all other agencies who should be involved (the SIU, SARS, the Office of the Public Protector and the Office of the Auditor-General come to mind) – are finally displaying some appetite for the immense task ahead. But it is beyond dispute that they – each and collectively – lack both the expertise and capacity to investigate and hold accountable a meaningful number of the many persons criminally involved in this desperately sad chapter of our young democracy. That is why it is so important that we take seriously Madonsela’s call and explore the possibility that a well-crafted amnesty, overseen by a suitably resourced agency, might provide an effective and sufficient way to ensure that a much larger number of offenders are made to account for their corrupt behaviour.
In the hope that this will contribute to a proper discussion of the merits and demerits of a state capture amnesty, what it might entrail and how it might be implemented, I offer these thoughts.
The intended beneficiaries of the amnesty
The amnesty should extend to anyone and everyone willing to comply with the terms of the amnesty other than those persons against whom an investigation or other proceedings has already been initiated by one of the relevant agencies. These agencies would include the Hawks, the NPA, the SIU, the Public Protector, the Auditor-General, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and SARS. Companies and other entities would also be entitled to apply for and receive the amnesty.
The application process
To initiate the process, an applicant should be required to submit a confidential application for indemnity in one of four categories by confirming his/her/its willingness to:
The agency entrusted with overseeing the amnesty process (which I will refer to as the Secretariat) should be required within (say) 30 days to ascertain from the relevant agencies whether any of them have started an investigation or other proceedings against the applicant. If so, the confidential application will be refused. If not, the applicant will be invited to submit his/her formal amnesty application, including the sworn disclosure, within (say) 30 days.
The opportunity to apply for amnesty should be for a limited period of (say) six months from the date of its announcement. During this period, the work of the relevant agencies would continue as normal.
The terms of the amnesty
On lodging the formal application, the applicant would immediately and automatically enjoy indefinite immunity from prosecution for offences disclosed in the sworn disclosure. They would be exempt from any civil liability arising directly from those offences. And the applicant would be exempt from any liability for tax that might otherwise exist and individual applicants would be entitled to retain any rights to a state pension. The amnesty would not protect the successful applicant against proceedings brought to terminate their membership of a professional or similar organisation on the basis of the offences disclosed in the sworn disclosure.
Categories of amnesty
Category 1 should apply to any beneficiary of the amnesty whose corruption was limited to giving or acting on the instructions of a person in authority, in circumstances where the beneficiary knew or suspected or should have realized that the instruction was given corruptly.
Category 2 should apply to any beneficiary who corruptly received or gave bribes or other financial inducements worth in aggregate less than (say) R10,000.
Category 3 should apply to any beneficiary who corruptly received or gave bribes or other financial inducements worth in aggregate between (say) R10,000 and R1-million.
Category 4 should apply to any beneficiary who corruptly received or gave bribes or other financial inducements worth in aggregate more than R1-million.
Loss of the benefits of the amnesty
In certain circumstances, a beneficiary of the amnesty process would immediately and automatically forfeit all of the immunities and exemptions extended in terms of the amnesty. These circumstances would include:
Consequences of the forfeiture of the benefits of the amnesty
As part of their formal application for amnesty, an applicant would have acknowledged that the consequences of conduct resulting in the forfeiture of the benefits of the amnesty would include:
Implementation
In his interview with Madonsela, Maggs pointedly questioned whether capacity exists for the type of amnesty process that she envisaged. It is a legitimate concern and I would go so far as to say that there would be absolutely no point in having any type of amnesty for State Capture corruption unless its implementation is entrusted to an appropriately resourced and independent Secretariat. As Calland points out, the TRC amnesty was not a success. Two reasons for this are that those given amnesty actually got off “scot-free” and almost none of those who were denied the amnesty or chose not to seek the amnesty faced any consequences.
I don’t intend to use this opportunity to outline my thoughts on the role of the Secretariat and how it should be established, structured and funded (I would be happy to share these thoughts with anyone who might be interested.) Suffice it to say here that the Secretariat would need to be demonstrably free from political interference, headed by eminent persons of integrity, staffed by competent professionals and funded as far as possible by public subscription and the money recovered in terms of the amnesty.
Two months ago the ANC’s National Executive Committee called on Cabinet to establish an independent body to “deal with” corruption. If Cabinet acted promptly to create such a body, it would make perfect sense to add oversight of the amnesty process to its responsibilities.
What would the envisaged amnesty achieve?
A well-crafted and appropriately implemented amnesty for State Capture corruption would bring at least the following 10 benefits:
I do not suggest that an amnesty along these lines is what Madonsela had in mind. Nor do I suggest that these thoughts provide anything resembling a comprehensive blueprint. My hope is that these thoughts may help to initiate a constructive discussion on the contribution which an amnesty could make to the efforts to counter State Capture corruption. DM
Unfortunately, the issues raised by Jeremy Maggs were crucial: With the TRC, the perpetrators of a crime against humanity – even ones who failed to apply for amnesty – were never punished by the NPA in any way. If that is the case, where is the incentive for those who have siphoned billions off (especially those who still remain in powerful office, like certain SGs) to admit their theft, give back all their ill-gotten gains and potentially STILL lose their top party position?…
Weigh what they have to lose against a) the NPA’s failure to prosecute any of those who committed vile human rights abuses during Apartheid, b) the fact that the current NPA, while improving slowly (I’m still a huge fan of Batohi), has been significantly hollowed out and has many allies of the capturers still in its ranks, and c) the actual percentage of serious financial crimes prosecuted where the perpetrator ends up doing any significant jail time (as opposed to getting let off on a technicality), and there is simply no way any of those most would like to see in orange jumpsuits – like JZ783 and Ace & Co – would ever even consider it, since they have a much higher than average chance of not being charged, or of evidence going ‘missing’, or of the investigators making a mistake that allows them to avoid jail time anyway….and this way, they get to keep both their billions in loot, as well as their cushy, high ranking jobs (because we know the ANC simply do not follow through on their resolutions that those charged with crimes should step down, anyway)!
How might an amnesty affect the factional balance within the ANC?
I also think Prof. Madonela’s proposal needs more thought and this article is very helpful in that regard.
The article is a good starting point to a very complex problem. If one looks at the lifestyle of the state capturers most of the money has already been spent. Stripping the perpetrators of their off shore assets, local assets,
political power and doing business with the government forever is the best one can hope for. Part of their rehabilitation program must be to queue for EVERYTHING in life (think SASSA).
what comments below don’t factor in is amnesty will encourage minions who have evidence to come clean and negotiate deals with the NPA for their futures; making it more possible to catch the JZ & Aces of this world. Thanks for thinking this through a bit more Ian. I really think it’s worth pursuing.
I think there are three objectives we all agree on:
– stop the rot
– get the money back
– punish the guilty
We may have to sacrifice one of the three to get the other two. I am not sure any option will properly satisfy all three. It seems an amnesty (which I think is a good idea) will at least help with the first two.
If we focus mainly on the last one, which we all agree will not easy, we may not achieve the first two.
Any approach needs to be all options. This article is a great contribution to the debate.
The sooner the process is started, the better. It would send a clear message to all those still being corrupt. Local authorities stand no chance of getting back on their feet as monies provided to them are simply not finding their way into the projects that will make a difference. The presidents infrastructure development will come to nothing if the corruption is not stopped.