On the horizon, like the ever illusive, but deeply sought-after gold of Eldorado, lies truth. But what is truth? In our highly connected yet increasingly fragmented and super-fast real-time besotted society, humanity is now more than ever in a desperate pursuit thereof. Are we like headless chickens chasing but a mirage in the desperate hope that we will find the pot filled to the brim with truth? Would that be our modern-day gold?

The simple truth is that there are multiple layers of truth. First, there is what is known as evidence-based or scientific truth. This is the source of what is called our epistemological knowledge. This knowledge, generated under the façade of being value-free, is almost exclusively empiric or empiric-like in nature and the result of applying rigorous rules of knowledge development and scientific engagement.

Each industry, each sector in the economy, has its own industry-specific rules as to what this knowledge constitutes and how this knowledge development process works and is to be applied. Thus, this first layer of evidence-based truth is subdivided into iron-clad industry-controlled sub-layers. The industry, the judge, the jury, the prosecutor, and the enforcer – the façade of value-free truth is dead, long live the façade to uphold the industry’s position of power.

The second layer of truth is our perception of truth based on each person’s values, culture, background and experience: in short, each person’s story. This is the source of what is called ontological knowledge. Sliced into an untold number of sub-layers it is this knowledge that determines the colour, shape, brand name and design of our glasses, or filter, through which we look at reality and discern or derive what is perceived as truth. This form of perception-based truth cannot, per definition, be expressed in the singular; the truth lies in the eye of the beholder. It is more likely than not that the multi-faceted nature of the way we see and experience the world, the truth as per our view, can be deeply divisive. The more we hunt for truth that soothes the eye, the deeper we hit the wedge that drives us apart.

This, however, reminds us of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, two among many organised attempts to determine the truth.

Can we search for truth and be reconciled with others while still holding the same views as before? By hearing multiple stories of gross neglect, abuse, violation of human rights, fraud, murder, and so on, are we drawn closer to one another or do they inspire us to dig deeper into our respective evidence and perception-based knowledge holes? What will it take for this knowledge to foster social cohesion and not advance the longer, more intense and deeper societal disintegration?

The tragic death of Brendin Horner, the events which led up to it, and the unfolding aftermath comes to mind. Different perceptions of the value of life. Different perceptions of the rule of law pertaining to property, in this case livestock. Different perceptions pertaining to the need of now, and the means to fulfil that immediate need. In one dimension that led to the death of a young man and the plausible incarceration of two others.

But there are various other dimensions still hard at work – as is evident by the unfolding events. Political polarisation is rampant. Social re-organisation in full force. Deeper fragmentation. And now, arson-induced fires that are destroying the food that must feed the nation, while the fires are demoralising the law-abiding. Whether factually linked to the murder is still unclear, but such it is in the eyes of many beholders.

Does truth reconcile? Reconciliation is not a singular event; it can never be. It is a multifold iterative process where those in need of reconciliation work hard at themselves as a first port of call. Willing to accept the hard but painful fact that their perception of truth might be, likely is, skewed and based on an erroneous dataset. From this acknowledgement grew the willingness to accept the validity of a new (even emerging) body of knowledge, and to learn from others and to accept other views, and then to develop a narrative of healing. A narrative that seeks a new pathway for the future.

This leap of faith, however, requires trust in people and in the sociopolitical and economic system. This is seriously lacking, and more so each day an act of evil is committed while lawlessness abounds and the incitement of hate is professed, even by so-called leaders. Leaders of hate they are, not of people.

Not to mention the many faces of the disservice caused by institutionalised fraud among a plethora of state and parastatal officials. With a lack of trust in people and the system entrenched, society is uncertain, society is nervous. Nervous people do not reconcile, they build walls, and the pain is proliferating.

It is time-out time. Let us assess the bigger picture. In and during the pain, shall we plan for revenge on to further pain, or for restoration on to healing? Can we learn from our hardship as a country what is precious and clothe our identity in such? For what is more liberating and exhilarating than to restore, heal and regenerate life – be it in the soil, in the water, among us and nature, and among ourselves, and that on to the future?

How do we escape the clutches of nervousness and commence on a virtuous cycle comprising small acts of kindness and care that resuscitate hope and rejuvenate confidence and gratitude?

Respect. The mutual respect of life that is big enough to acknowledge mistakes and the challenges we are facing, but humble enough to care for even the small and the vulnerable. Can we grow respect like a camelthorn tree, or like a baobab, with roots firmly anchored in life-appreciating values, with stems thick enough to withstand even the harshest storms of Africa and a large crown providing shade for many to rest? DM