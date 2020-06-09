Care should be being taken to ensure the well being and protection of children in South Africa. Sadly, this isn’t always the case. And now, in the time of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are even more dangers for children.

Despite our progressive Constitution and empowering legislation, children are harmed in different ways every day. We live in a country with alarming levels of abuse and neglect. South Africa’s child homicide rate is more than twice the global estimate, and child abuse statistics are equally disturbing.

Over one third of young South Africans report being hit, beaten or kicked by an adult caregiver, while 23% report being exposed to family violence (perpetrated by an adult caregiver against a sibling or against another adult in the household), according to the Optimus Study on Child Abuse, Violence and Neglect in South Africa.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, reports indicate that incidents of child harm have increased. Hopefully, the reopening of schools will mitigate the risk to some extent.

As we ease into Level 3 of lockdown, parents of children in Grades 7 and 12 are no doubt feeling a mix of emotions ranging from gratitude to fear. While it’s a relief that the academic year may yet be salvaged, there are risks of sending children back to school as the pandemic is about to peak.

Protecting our children is arguably our primary role as parents and caregivers. But protecting them from Covid-19 is uncharted territory for us all. The decisions we’re called to make at this time are complex.

For those who must remain at home, the struggle to cope continues. In homes where incomes have been cut and jobs lost, tensions are high, especially when household debt is high and there are many mouths to feed.

Times like these are more dangerous for children.

While most of us would deny abusing – or knowingly abusing – our children, most would confess to being aggressive, if not violent, in our language or in the way that we have disciplined them.

Verbal abuse, threatening and intimidating language, bullying and belittling behaviour can be traumatic and have lasting adverse effects on a child.

This week, as we commemorate Child Protection Week, let us focus on our awareness of abuse of children and our individual responsibility to stop it.

Each one of us has responsibility and agency to care for our children, whether these be the children in our own homes or those in our communities. During these more stressful times it is important to remind ourselves that as we need to have more grace for ourselves, we need to have more grace for our children. We are together more than usual and tensions are bound to erupt. Let us not let these leave indelible marks on either the psyches or the bodies of our children.

If you’re feeling that you are responding to your children inappropriately during these times of uncertainty and added stress, please reach out and speak to someone. This doesn’t necessarily have to be a counsellor or trained professional. You could speak to a friend, someone in your faith community or someone you know who is a good listener.

If you’re aware of abuse in a neighbouring home, please also respond and report when necessary. All of us have the legal and moral obligation to do so.

The work of Connect Network, a coalition of 96 NGOs in the Western Cape, is to build safe communities in which our children can thrive and reach their full potential. Children deserve the best possible care in order to thrive. Not only are new skills and changes in individual behaviours important in order to achieve this, but it is imperative that organisations are continuously addressing critical development issues related to systems, structures and processes.

Across South Africa there are many groups and individuals working to improve the lives of women and children at risk. Working independently, each organisation can do something valuable, but by working together their efforts can be multiplied to make a greater impact. Connect Network was created to link those organisations and faith-based organisations in order to facilitate information sharing, increase communication, and help affiliates improve their own programmes and services. This is to ensure that each child has a strong support structure and safety nets when needed. We believe we are stronger together and that it really does take a village to raise a healthy child. In this way, vulnerable women and children who are not safe in their homes can access assistance within their communities.

As the Optimus Study says, reducing violence against South African children is both a moral imperative and an imperative for national development. It can and must be achieved. DM

Grace Nkomo Follow Save More Grace Nkomo is the Executive Director of the NPO Connect Network.