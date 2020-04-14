Opinionista Leila Fourie 14 April 2020

Leading through a crisis: A personal note

I feel like I have experienced my entire CEO career in the past fortnight. I am sure other business leaders feel exactly the same way. There is no playbook, no studies at business schools that can prepare you for the coronavirus pandemic.

Since we are in a war, a world war against a virus, I have been looking at what some of the greatest war leaders of the 20th century did, people like Winston Churchill and Theodore Roosevelt, during their own incredibly uncertain and existentially threatening times like Dunkirk and Pearl Harbor.

As my sense of isolation, like yours, has ebbed and flowed I’ve sought inspiration in the teachings of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, who endured 27 years in jail only to emerge energised to rebuild a shattered country and forge a nation out of all of us, against incredible odds and the expectations of a cynical world.

But perhaps the example that’s particularly relevant to me as a mountaineer has been Ernest Shackleton’s doomed Antarctic expedition of 1914. It was a horror show. He lost a ship in the ice cap and had to keep his people sane, while they tried to get to safety. It would take five months. But he did it. I know Antarctica. I had the privilege of summiting Mount Vinson there two and a half years ago at -37℃. It’s a forbidding landscape, the conditions are relentless, but Shackleton triumphed.

How did he do that? He had a purpose and a vision, he was a leader but also a manager. He never lost sight of the details. He never for a moment forgot the people around him, irrespective of their seniority, or their welfare. He made sure they had a plan too and work to do because he knew they were scared. But he was also scared. The trick was that no one ever knew this. He made mistakes, learnt from them, owned them – and then he moved on resolutely. He improvised. He made a plan.

One of my early mentors was the great Jacko Maree, who taught me that all big decisions require equal measures of self-confidence and self-doubt. The role of leaders is to navigate between those, to lead safely through crisis, containing the panic of those around you.

The heart of every crisis is that it affects people. But none of us is on our own, teams exist to do what individuals can’t. It’s vital to empower and trust those teams to do just that. We need to delegate, not abdicate authority, but never absolve ourselves of the responsibility of taking all the big decisions, swiftly and resolutely.

Looking back, I seem to have lived through a lot of crises during my lifetime: Black Monday, when the apartheid government defaulted on its loans in 1987; the Asian crisis in 1998; 9/11 in 2001; the 2008 global financial crisis; and, now 2020; the very first time in modern history that we have had to deal collectively with a common global enemy that has infected the real economy.

We will get through this one. We will do it by putting our people first; looking after them but also depending on them. We need to speak more not less. We will do so by relying on our judgment and walking a tightrope between complacency and catastrophe. We will be courageous without losing our vulnerability and – most importantly, we will take a long term view of this immediate crisis. 

As a mountaineer, I know that getting to the summit is the objective, but getting myself and everyone back down safely is non-negotiable. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus

Lockdown has bought us time, Professor Karim says, as South Africa bucks the trend

By Estelle Ellis

Op-Ed

Victimisation of Africans in China threatens Afro-Sino relations

Mills Soko and Mzukisi Qobo
52 mins ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

The good and the bad of a post-coronavirus global economic order

Sharon Wood
3 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

Podcasts

The New Normal
Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast 12 APR
< 1 min

Your SIM card is a legitimate self-contained computer. It has a 30MHz CPU64kb of RAM and a tiny amount of storage space. It won't run the latest FIFA if that's what you're hoping.

Op-Ed

5G and claims of its danger to human health: Myth, fact or something in between?

Mladen Božanić and Saurabh Sinha 4 hours ago
7 mins

Book Review

Knowing the full truth about Ahmed Timol will enable us to better understand our collective history

Nel Marais
43 mins ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #21

Khayelitsha residents pushed out of homes and into conflict with law enforcement

Christi Nortier
37 mins ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA’s Covid-19 crisis exposes massive cracks in society

Xolisa Phillip
3 hours ago
4 mins

Report

China promises to act on racism allegations

Carien Du Plessis
29 mins ago
5 mins