Angie Motshekga insists that the matric exams will take place. I also believe they must. But let’s get our priorities right: exams should not be our main focus now. Not only is it insensitive towards most households; it increases the stress of learners who are already wondering how they are going to pass matric and of parents who are lying awake over where the next meal will come from.

South Africa, as well as the world, finds itself in the greatest crisis since World War ll. Who could have thought that the whole world would be fighting an invisible enemy? That the nuclear weapons of which superpowers often boast, would be powerless in a Third World war? For long, all our energy has been focused on things which are now useless to us.

Since I last wrote in this space 14 days ago, the world infection rate has increased from 170,000 to more than 680,000, the number of deaths from 6,700 to more than 32,000 and South Africa’s infection from 62 to 1,200.

I admire the President for his courage to take the strongest steps possible. It was, in my view, the right thing to do, and I praise him for it. It is a pity that members of his management team contradict one another, undoing his good work. According to the Minister of Water Affairs, 41,000 tanks are needed in townships so that people can wash their hands. The Minister of Police’s forceful statements have repulsed residents in a time that compassion is required. Fortunately, the Minister of Health is not one of them.

It took a virus to reveal the inequalities in education. The overpopulated schools in townships, with their overfull classes, are a ticking time bomb. Lately, I have been inundated by journalists who wanted to know if learners could study online. Online studies are nothing new. At most universities it is the new normal, and at this level it can, to a certain extent, succeed. However, it is naïve to think that online lectures will reach all schools. The lockdown can last a long time. In China, which is technologically light years ahead of South Africa, they have already been teaching online for seven weeks.

For now, it is important to focus on keeping everyone healthy, and to care for one another emotionally. Especially those who are sick, or who have lost a loved one, they need our support. This is the ideal opportunity for parents to rediscover their task as primary educators. Parents must ensure that children stick to their routine of learning and playing. Use the time to strengthen parent-child bonds. We have been living past one another of late.

Discipline is now of utmost importance. Discipline has saved China. We have not yet seen the worst of the pandemic. If some South Africans do not change their attitude, the recovery process will take much longer, and a nightmare awaits us. Therefore, we are all morally obligated to call to account those who transgress the rules.

Professor Michael le Cordeur is a former teacher and school principal. He is currently the head of the Depart of Curriculum Studies in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

