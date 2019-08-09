They tried to break me, she tells

Centuries of invisibility, she stood

Like a seed, she fell and rose again, between the rocks

Ms Resilience, the Shero

They said she was non-white, invented theories about her

But her ways were crystal clear, freedom was her destiny

Meet Resilience, the Shero

They enslaved her, becoming a non-being

Colonized her people, becoming a property of the empire

Centuries of racial subjugation

She is here, Ms Resilience, the Shero

They broke her skull,

her nose, her heart, her womb, her being

Lynched her men, she witnessed

Like a rose, she bloomed

Meet Resilience, the Shero

Looting her history and artefacts

To decorate the gates of the empire

Still, she shines

Ms Resilience, the Shero

Body shaming her ancestors as objects of Caucasian curiosity

An experimental doll of biomedical science

A guinea pig of the pharmaceutical industrial complex

She is still here, unshaken

Meet Resilience, the Shero

Drowning her history

Burning her archives

Burying her heritage

Ms Resilience, the Shero

Like a wet thorn, she stands firm

Pricking her oppressors’ conscience

Asserting her being

Reclaiming her past, the present and the future

Meet Resilience, the Shero

She is here

Forging a future

Building nations, nurturing

Outliving poverty, civil wars and epidemics

Negotiating capitalism and his twin-brother, patriarchy

Ms Resilience, the Shero

She sings, prays, meditates, reads, fights and toils

The mother, the sister, the lover, the leader, the executive, the entrepreneur, the innovator, the liberator!

Freedom beckons, for her and her people

Her story is mine, yours, ours

Her aspirations we share

Her freedom is our future

Meet Ms Resilience, our Shero

Busani Ngcaweni Follow Save More Busani Ngcaweni is editor of books such as The Future we Chose (AISA) and Liberation Diaries (Jacana Media) and co-editor of the forthcoming book Nelson Mandela and Decolonial Ethics of Liberation and Servant Leadership (Africa World Press).