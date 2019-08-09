Opinionista Busani Ngcaweni 9 August 2019

Meet Resilience, the Shero

They tried to break me, she tells
Centuries of invisibility, she stood
Like a seed, she fell and rose again, between the rocks
Ms Resilience, the Shero

They said she was non-white, invented theories about her
But her ways were crystal clear, freedom was her destiny
Meet Resilience, the Shero

They enslaved her, becoming a non-being
Colonized her people, becoming a property of the empire
Centuries of racial subjugation
She is here, Ms Resilience, the Shero

They broke her skull,
her nose, her heart, her womb, her being
Lynched her men, she witnessed
Like a rose, she bloomed
Meet Resilience, the Shero

Looting her history and artefacts
To decorate the gates of the empire
Still, she shines
Ms Resilience, the Shero

Body shaming her ancestors as objects of Caucasian curiosity
An experimental doll of biomedical science
A guinea pig of the pharmaceutical industrial complex
She is still here, unshaken
Meet Resilience, the Shero

Drowning her history
Burning her archives
Burying her heritage
Ms Resilience, the Shero

Like a wet thorn, she stands firm
Pricking her oppressors’ conscience
Asserting her being
Reclaiming her past, the present and the future
Meet Resilience, the Shero

She is here
Forging a future
Building nations, nurturing
Outliving poverty, civil wars and epidemics
Negotiating capitalism and his twin-brother, patriarchy
Ms Resilience, the Shero

She sings, prays, meditates, reads, fights and toils
The mother, the sister, the lover, the leader, the executive, the entrepreneur, the innovator, the liberator!

Freedom beckons, for her and her people
Her story is mine, yours, ours
Her aspirations we share
Her freedom is our future
Meet Ms Resilience, our Shero

Gallery

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

#CR17 email leaks: Separating the myths from the facts

By Rebecca Davis

Newsflash

Cape jeweller refuses to make engagement ring for same-sex couple

Rebecca Davis
20 hours ago
4 mins

MADAM & EVE

Clueless

Stephen Francis & Rico
16 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

SABC report: DA takes complaint against Faith Muthambi to the police

Karabo Mafolo 20 hours ago

Newsdeck

Pakistan Downgrades Relationship with India Over Kashmir Dispute

Bloomberg 21 hours ago

Newsdeck

7 police officers arrested after trying to resell goods confiscated in Joburg CBD raids

News24 22 hours ago

Newsdeck

Horse racing-Saudi Arabia to host world’s richest horse race in 2020

Reuters 08 AUG

OUR BURNING PLANET

Climate Justice through a Feminist Lens
Alia Kajee and Nicole Rodel 15 hours ago
7 mins

WD-40 is not patented as that would force the makers to reveal its formula.

BHEKISISA

You, National Health Insurance and the changing face of your medical aid

Mia Malan for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism 08 AUG
4 mins

CONVERSATION PIECE

Controversial bid for Karoo Lamb to be certified gears up

Tony Jackman
5 hours ago
5 mins

Ramaphosa vs Public Protector

Mkhwebane’s case against the President ‘mind-boggling’, says court

Greg Nicolson
20 hours ago
3 mins

BY-ELECTIONS

ANC take four Wards off the DA

Wayne Sussman
20 hours ago
18 mins

CAPE TOWN PROTESTS

Bo-Kaap residents join ‘Gatvol Capetonians’ shutdown protest

Sandisiwe Shoba
20 hours ago
4 mins