The opposition party’s short-sighted political opportunism in the matter of Mhkwebane vs Ramaphosa will backfire on it – with potentially dire consequences for South Africa.

The significant electoral decline of the DA during May 2019’s national elections offered the party an opportunity to change its course and to embrace a different strategy that would appeal to a broader cross-section of South African voters. Instead of doing so, the party has sunk to doing whatever it takes – no matter the consequences – to throw mud at the president, hoping that by manufacturing a political crisis it can benefit from the fallout. This is profoundly irresponsible and reveals the dearth of values and substance in the DA today.

The level of cognitive dissonance required to sustain the DA’s current position on the Public Protector’s report is astonishing. On the one hand, the party has for two years insisted that Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be removed from her office for incompetence and malice. On the other hand, it has embraced her report on the president, despite the fact that every lawyer who has read it – and indeed every ordinary person of reasonable intelligence – has rejected it for its obvious factual, legal, and procedural errors.

Mmusi Maimane, the struggling leader of the party, has gone to great lengths to defend this clear contradiction. This week he wrote that it was not his job “to save the ANC from itself”, and insisted that “[Mkhwebane’s] suitability for her position has nothing to do with whether [Ramaphosa] received tainted money, and whether this money was a bribe or not”. He even compared the president to his predecessor, arguing that supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa are driven by a “twisted version of patriotism”.

There are a number of glaring problems with this statement, which are so self-evident that they need little elaboration.

First, the alleged conduct of Ramaphosa is not even vaguely comparable with that of former president Jacob Zuma. At worst – if all of Maimane’s accusations are true – the president is guilty of a political miscalculation: receiving a donation from a private person who has subsequently been implicated in corruption elsewhere.

Unlike in Zuma’s case, there is no evidence (whether in the Public Protector’s absurd report or in Maimane’s own allegations) of any quid pro quo on the part of the president, or indeed even of his knowledge of the donation. As Maimane is well aware, it is not a crime to receive a donation for an electoral campaign.

By contrast, Zuma was accused of misappropriating public funds on a vast scale for his own illegal benefit; of manipulating hiring and tender processes to favour his associates; and of facilitating the looting of the state on a massive scale by hollowing out dozens of state-owned enterprises and government departments. It is difficult to see the resemblance, and the facile argument that “the ANC is all the same” simply has no bearing on reality.

Second, you simply cannot argue that the Public Protector is wholly incompetent and malicious – as the DA has routinely, and rightly, done – and simultaneously rely on her latest report as evidence of the president’s wrongdoing, or as the basis for laying criminal charges. The report is filled with inaccuracies and legal mistakes , which Maimane obviously knows (unless he has not read the text himself). It is completely disingenuous for him to hold it up as soundproof, regardless of this fact.

Third, while it is, of course, not the job of the opposition to support the government, it is the job of every political party to serve the national interest. It is not merely out of some “twisted version of patriotism” that many South Africans fear the implications of the Public Protector’s full-scale assault on Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. It is out of an acute awareness of the delicate situation that South Africa faces today, in which a large group of corrupt and vicious politicians – led by Zuma and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, but joined by many others – are trying to collapse the few institutions that threaten them with imprisonment.

All reasonable South Africans, including most supporters of the DA, can see that the attacks on Ramaphosa and Gordhan are malicious and a threat to our entire constitutional order. This is not a trifling matter. The consequences of a victory for the Public Protector are not on a scale that we could recover from. The stakes are extremely high, and the future of millions of South Africans is in the balance.

In this context, it is remarkable that Maimane and the DA are willing to collapse Ramaphosa and his allies in the ANC purely in order to gain political advantage and position themselves once again as the last party standing. Context matters, and this is no time to be fighting Pyrrhic battles out of a distorted sense of “principle”.

Finally, while the recent behaviour of the DA leadership is opportunistic and destructive, it is perhaps their hypocrisy that stands out above all.

As this publication has pointed out , Maimane was himself sanctioned by Parliament’s Ethics Committee in 2016 for failing to declare contributions to his internal election campaign for party leader. If this was merely an “oversight” on Maimane’s part, as he claimed at the time, it is surely possible that the president made the same innocuous mistake.

Moreover, the party has itself received donations from compromised individuals before knowledge of their illegal behaviour became public. For example, the DA admitted in 2013 to receiving a R400,000 donation from the Gupta family, and justified this by arguing that there “was no scandal involving the Guptas when the money was initially accepted.”

Even more disturbingly, the DA was the only party to oppose reforms to the political party funding regime in the National Assembly last year. The party consistently refused to support greater transparency in political donations, arguing that many of its own donors preferred to remain anonymous. The hypocrisy of this position is appalling now, as Maimane calls for the public to know who contributed to Ramaphosa’s campaign. Convenient, isn’t it, when these things happen to your opponents?

Throughout this episode, the DA has shown itself to be a party of short-term political opportunism rather than of true public service. It has consistently placed its own electoral advantage over the needs of the South African people and, bizarrely, even over the preferences of its own voters – who surely cannot support the antics of their party.

In a moment of crisis, the DA could have earned the public’s trust by placing the national interest over its own desperate manoeuvres. By loudly condemning the Public Protector and calling out the flaws in her report, it could have shown maturity and a real commitment to restoring order after a decade of corruption and State Capture. It could have been the strong, liberal, constitutionalist party that we so desperately need it to be.

It has chosen not to, and its strategy will backfire. DM

Saul Musker Follow Save More Saul Musker studies public policy as a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford. He is a winner of the Deon Hofmeyr Prize for Poetry, and his first novel was shortlisted for the Dinaane Debut Fiction Award.