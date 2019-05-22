This is it, the moment we have all been waiting for. This eight-season series is coming to an end and the long-awaited finale had better be brilliant. Dates have been set, popcorn is ready, some have beers while others have soft drinks. Quiet please, it’s about to begin.

On Saturday we celebrate the mystery of South Africa’s renewal. The ceremony, to be held at Loftus Versfeld, happens as we await the coming winter.

“But, by the words we speak and the faces we show the world, we force the spring”. (Bill Clinton)

A spring rebirth, that brings forth the vision and courage to reinvent South Africa.

This is it, the moment we have all been waiting for, this eight-season series is coming to an end and the long-awaited finale had better be brilliant. Dates have been set, popcorn is ready, some have beers while others have soft drinks. Quiet please, it’s about to begin.

It’s Sunday at 2pm; yesterday the King of the Iron Throne was inaugurated and the unity of the nine kingdoms remains intact. He is, after all, a man from the North and he will unite us all; he spent many a year beyond the Wall, sharpening his skills, becoming a man and learning the craft of leadership.

But where did this journey begin?

It was a dark and stormy night when the decision was made by the clandestine fellowship that a journey is required to take the ring and destroy it. The ring represents everything that is dark, we were told, corruption, State Capture, crass accumulation, patronage networks, self-enrichment and, generally, the corruption of the soul.

It must be destroyed! And so, the quest began. Onwards to Mordor. It was not to be an easy journey, but a necessary one. After all, one ring to rule them all, one ring to find them, one ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them. Sauron (Zuma) wanted to give the ring to his successor (NDZ) so she may bind us all. In the end, the quest was a success and the ring was finally destroyed in the fires of Mount Doom not far from Nasrec.

Once the ring was destroyed, the able assistance of the Ministry of Magic (the NPA) was called upon. With Shamila Batohi as its head. The order from the King was clear, release the Dementors, catch the forces of darkness, strip them from their human happiness and create an ambience of misery and despair because that is the price you pay when you steal from the citizens and the State. These Dementors have been set the duty of being guards at Azkaban Prison, where they prevent the prisoners from having the will or ability to escape.

Only the King has the magic spell, “expecto patronum”, that if spoken can send the Dementors back from where they come. I suspect we will not be hearing these words any time soon. The appointment of Hermione Granger (Hermione Cronje) of Hogwarts, as the Deputy Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement, is further testimony to the dedication of the ministry to stamp out all forms of criminality. We are told she often uses her quick wit, deft recall, and encyclopaedic knowledge to help us when in really bad situations. Let’s hope she will use the spell “Alohomora” more often to open those doors that criminals want to keep shut.

This journey from the North to King’s Landing has been an arduous one; after all, this chosen one does not come from the exile stock, nor does he come from the few dynasty families in the ruling ANC. Instead, he is the preferred King because of the people. Yes, through consensus and the popular vote, Cyril Ramaphosa received a clear mandate to sit on the Iron Throne. There are many that are upset by this reality, but the Kingdom has spoken. Now, one final act remains. Appointment of the small council. We have been waiting for this finale for like, forever, right?

First, the small council is a body which advises the King of the nine kingdoms and institutes policy at his command. It is the inner council of the King, essentially forming the government Cabinet. Members are appointed to their positions by the King, they can be dismissed at will by the King; however, in practice, this might lead to undesirable political fallout.

The “Hand of the King” is the leading adviser on the council and serves as the King’s proxy when he is not present. Other positions are the Grand Maester, Master of Coin, Master of Whisperers, Master of Laws, Master of Ships and finally, Master of Dorne.

Who will occupy each of these positions, we ask ourselves. Speculation abounds and the whole kingdom is in a flurry. Rumours suggest that the King might not appoint DD Mabuza as his natural successor — what a dreadful thought indeed. After all, it was the King that entered into an alliance with him in order to secure the Iron Throne. It might be the right thing to do, but the wrong choice to make. But if not Mabuza, then who?

It does also beckon the question of who will be the Hand of the King? His most trusted adviser and confidante, someone that will call him out when he makes mistakes.

At the same time, another pressing matter that must find resolution in one of our episodes is the fate of the “Night King” (Ace) and his white walkers. Will the man from the North simply let the Ministry of Magic deal with him or has he some other plan?

All will be revealed on Sunday, and like the showdown of the eighth season’s final episode of Game of Thrones, let’s hope that after all the killings, the dragons, the destruction and betrayals, our episode will not be the whimper everyone is petitioning against.

Winter is coming, let’s brace ourselves. DM

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Oscar Van Heerden Follow Save More Oscar van Heerden is a scholar of International Relations (IR), where he focuses on International Political Economy, with an emphasis on Africa, and SADC in particular. He completed his PhD and Masters studies at the University of Cambridge (UK). His undergraduate studies were at Turfloop and Wits. He is an active fellow of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflections (MISTRA) and is a trustee for the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation.