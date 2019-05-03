Why do we celebrate World Press Freedom Day? Aside from the obvious reasons around the critical role of media in a democracy, we celebrate it because it affirms our promise as a nation that has come through, and in many respects is still going through hell.

Compared to many other countries around the world we have high levels of media freedom. More than that we have one of the best constitutions in the world. Celebrating World Press Freedom day is therefore about more than just the right to media freedom. It is also a means of celebrating our democracy, and our constitution that enshrines media freedom.

Sure it might seem that many elements of our constitution haven’t been fulfilled, in terms of equality we have one of the most unequal society’s in the world, we have a burning land question, a near epidemic of gender-based violence and our most important asset, our children have been systematically marginalized by successive governments and few parties seem to give two stuffs. But, that isn’t the constitution’s fault it’s the systems and people responsible for its implementation and realization. In addition, many of these issues have been baked into our society so they are really hard to shift and there are powerful forces at work who don’t want them to. Again, don’t blame our constitution- praise it because it offers the promise of what our nation can be and sometimes truly reflects. Saying we have a brilliant constitution doesn’t mean by the way that it is perfect, it can and should be changed to help us reach our nation’s potential, but given the struggle for it and its promise, it’s offensive, disrespectful and intellectually hollow to simply dismiss it.

It is significant that we celebrate World Press Freedom Day less than a week before we go to vote. Wednesday isn’t just about which party you want to get into government, it’s also a direct act that serves to reinforce the promise of our constitution, it’s an act that says regardless of who you vote for, you are making an X or spoiling your ballot as a sign that collectively we wish to uphold democracy. Even if you think it sucks and that all the parties are rubbish the mere act of voting, the work done by the IEC and others to get us there reinforces and builds the institution of democracy and takes us that much closer to our constitutions promise.

One of our Constitution’s most powerful aspects deals with freedom of expression. It stands out if and if you have a look at how our courts have used it to ensure that not only is it protected in South Africa, but they have done so in some instances in such a manner that we have set global precedent on media freedom issues. Have a look at our Supreme Court ruling on media access to trials the default is now open access. It’s amazing. It really really is.

Of course, we know our situation is far from sunshine, roses and lollipops. While media freedom is strong in South Africa, it is under significant threat. The old nationalist party thug methods of direct threats and shutting down presses aren’t necessary. Why use a bat and a gun when with modern technology you can censor with a mobile phone?

Social media has huge benefits, it can spread good and local information in seconds across the globe. It can unite communities and force action from elected officials. But the dark forces have also realised it can just as easily be used to bully, to threaten and shame people into silence.

The platforms aren’t doing enough yet but in fairness, a lot of this stuff couldn’t really be predicted. Clearly, they have to do more and they are under pressure around the world to do so, MMA is doing what we can to ensure they do. It’s one reason Real411 is so important.

Over the last few years, we have seen journalists being cyberbullied in ways that if it were in any other format people would have been jailed. It is now commonplace for people in the public gaze to be exposed to bullying and online harassment. If you are a woman journalist, and you report on any serious investigation or issue you are likely to be subjected to extreme forms of abuse, on a regular basis. Women journalists’ work is commonly reduced to comments on their weight, general appearance, sexuality, perceived sexual activities, frequently suggesting promiscuity.

Regardless of how you feel about the quality of our media, even if you think they are biased and driving an agenda, the reality is that each woman insulted is someone’s, mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend. The moment we allow the bullies to go and insult, shame, harass and threaten our journalists, we aren’t just sanctioning a form of gender-based violence, we are also sanctioning an attack on our democracy. (Of course, the same logic applies to attacks against male journalists too.)

The problem, of course, is that those who bully want to have freedom of expression for themselves and to ensure their views are heard, that they shape the narrative, but at the same time they want to silence and humiliate those who disagree with them. They can’t have it both ways, unless they want a dictatorship – in which case, they need to be reminded that we are trying to move beyond our colonialist past.

So what can you do? For starters don’t feed the trolls, if people you follow or know attack journalists or bully them, unfriend them, block them, report them. Gather evidence, take screen grabs of attacks. Ask your political party for their position on attacks on journalists, if you see supporters attacking them alert the leaders. If the party faithful are doing it, question whether they should get your vote, if they don’t respect journalists they are unlikely to respect your views. You can also remind them of the preamble to our Constitution:

“We, the people of South Africa,

Recognise the injustices of our past;

Honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land;

Respect those who have worked to build and develop our country; and

Believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.

We therefore, through our freely elected representatives, adopt this Constitution as the supreme law of the Republic so as to –

Heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights;

Lay the foundations for a democratic and open society in which government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law;

Improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person; and

Build a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations.

May God protect our people.

Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. Morena boloka setjhaba sa heso.

God seën Suid-Afrika. God bless South Africa.

Mudzimu fhatutshedza Afurika. Hosi katekisa Afrika. DM

William Bird Follow Save More William studied at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg where he obtained his BA and Honours degree in Drama and Film. He worked in television after completing his studies. Unable to resist the lure of media monitoring, William started with some part time monitoring for the Media Monitoring Project, now Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) in 1995 and after leaving television joined the MMA as a researcher. At MMA William has overseen or been directly involved in over 100 media monitoring projects on subjects ranging from gender based violence, HIV, and racism to children and the media. William has also completed overseeing the data analysis of the biggest civil society media monitoring exercise in the world – the Global Media Monitoring Project. For this project over 100 countries monitored gender around the world. William has also overseen the name change of the MMP to Media Monitoring Africa in 2008. William was appointed an Ashoka fellow in 2009 and also a Linc Fellow in 2010 for his work focused on children’s participation in the media. He is regularly accessed in the media on a range of media focused issues. In his twelve years as director of MMA William has helped MMA grow from a small 3 people driven organisation to a committed team of 16 people, with a clear vision and dedicated programme areas. William’s knowledge of media monitoring and commitment to deepening democracy in South Africa and the continent has ensured his expertise is internationally recognised In his spare time William likes to monitor the media when not otherwise distracted by his young sons.