The unity of the ANC needs to be examined. The mixed-masala outcome of the ANC leadership contest at Nasrec in 2017 might not have been worth it.

All political parties are in elections mode. Some EFF members have publicly expressed themselves on what has been happening within the EFF. The DA is not doing well going into these elections, based on the split that has led to the formation of the Good party. Instead of the ANC capitalising on these developments, some of Ace Magashule’s supporters have engaged in questionable behaviour, such as printing banners in the Free State proclaiming “Hands off Ace Magashule” and other leaders of the ANC.

The sad part is that the ANC logo is used to fight factional battles and this will confuse voters into thinking that the ANC supports such madness. The ANC cannot continue to tolerate such madness if it still wants to remain in power and be relevant in society. The ANC is a leader of society, but what is this behaviour saying to South Africans during this crucial period? The ANC needs every vote in this election.

Those who are part of the stupid “hands off” campaigns using the ANC logo need to be charged for bringing the party into disrepute. We can’t have an organisation that is a free-for-all, in which people do what they want and don’t account for their actions. We are not in a conference season. How do volunteers explain the “hands-off” campaign to citizens when campaigning for the ANC? This makes it difficult for volunteers to answer difficult questions because the logo of the organisation is seen on the banners.

Comrades need to account for their actions when using the ANC logo for factional battles. The ANC leadership must stop simply issuing statements distancing itself from these foolish campaigns. Those who were seen with the banners need to be charged. A strong message must be sent to all members that the ANC cannot simply distance itself every time people tarnish its name. Recently we had those who went to the extent of disrupting a launch of the book Gangster State, wearing ANC regalia. The ANC merely issued a statement instead of summoning the offenders to headquarters to account for their actions.

Ace Magashule has also made some disturbing remarks about the ANC-led government. One can safely say that the ANC as an organisation is in trouble for having a secretary-general who is reckless and says things that threaten the unity of the organisation. Magashule claims that his and Jessie Duarte’s phones have been tapped. One wonders why he is grandstanding in the media instead of reporting the matter to the relevant authorities. Does this mean that he does not have faith in the ANC-led government?

OR Tambo once said:

“Beware of the wedge-driver. Watch his poisonous tongue.”

What does Magashule seek to achieve by all the senseless remarks he continues to make in public? The ANC is contesting elections and does not need ANC members attacking the ANC-led government. Ace is going to destroy the ANC at the rate things are going.

The ANC had challenges internally going to Nasrec and it’s in a poor position, post-apartheid, at this moment. It is clear that at the ANC National General Council in June 2020, we are going to see delegates behaving in a manner that will shock the country at the rate things are going if Magashule is not called to order.

Factional politics is going to kill the glorious movement of the people. The president can’t preach unity while on the other hand, Magashule says things that are dividing the organisation. The ANC can’t be reduced to an “Old Boys Club” that just defends everything.

Leadership is not about defending individuals at all times; we also need to take responsibility and correct our mistakes. It is clear that Magashule has no sense of occasion. He does not understand that there is a time and space for everything and this is not the time to be attacking the ANC government, just a few days to elections.

The organisation does not need a secretary-general who makes reckless statements that don’t make sense to its own members. If he is not called to order by the NEC, it would really send a wrong message to the members of the organisation, as some would think that what he is doing is correct.

Magashule lacks discipline. Whenever he addresses public meetings he does not talk about issues of integrity; all he does is to defend things that don’t even make sense. Just after the ANC National Conference, while addressing an ANC event in KwaZulu-Natal, he even went to the extent of making a remark that five years is not a long time.

He is forever in a fighting mode, even when it is not required. This is a clear sign that he needs to be rehabilitated, as factionalism is in his blood and he does not want stability in the ANC. He enjoys the politics of purging more than anything.

He undermines what President Ramaphosa continues to preach about the renewal of the ANC. He makes things difficult for President Ramaphosa instead of making sure that the ANC is united and stronger.

At the 1991 ANC conference, OR Tambo said:

“Before I sit down, I wish to make a few observations: We did not tear ourselves apart because of lack of progress at times. We were always ready to accept our mistakes and correct them. Above all, we succeeded to foster and defend the unity of the ANC.”

We are in an era of self-correcting, something Magashule seems not to understand. South Africans are no longer patient with the ANC and we need to do things correctly. We owe it to the people of South Africa as a liberation movement. DM

Rebone Tau Follow Save More Rebone Tau, former ANCYL National Task Team Member, served as the ANCYL NTT International Relations Subcommittee Chairperson. Former ANCYL REC member in Tshwane in 2012. Shortlisted for the City Press Tafelberg Non-Fiction Award in 2015.