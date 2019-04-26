The benefits of a diversified portfolio are clear, but with new asset classes popping up all the time, what exactly a diversified portfolio means is becoming much more complex.

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, describes his epiphany when he discovered the “Holy Grail of Investing” as something akin to what Einstein must have felt when he discovered E=mc2. Dalio’s Holy Grail can be simply described as the discovery that with 15 to 20 good, uncorrelated return streams, you can dramatically reduce risks without reducing expected returns. And knowing how to combine these return streams is even more effective than being able to choose the good ones, although that clearly helps too.

Combining asset classes (or return streams) is the basis of portfolio construction. The way these asset classes have historically correlated, and are expected to correlate in future, is, however, a multi-faceted problem. It requires insights into the economic environment and the business cycle, as well as the mechanisms of price formation e.g. company profitability, cash flows to support debt payments and interest rates. These insights are ably covered by a veritable forest of economists, analysts and portfolio managers. But the key to building the best sustainable strategy is always diversification, and to build a fully diversified strategy one requires a significant breadth of both asset classes and investment styles and an understanding of how to combine them.

The average investor has a general awareness of traditional asset categories, namely equities, property, bonds and cash, both in a domestic and international context. However, as the search for additional sources of return has become obligatory, the use of alternatives has become more prominent. Alternatives are generally represented to include hedge funds, private equity, private debt, commodities and unlisted property, and clearly expand asset class options. But one needs to understand price formation in each of these asset classes.

For example, when asset valuations are undertaken on a quarterly rather than daily basis (typical for unlisted vehicles), relative risk is significantly understated. In a similar vein, alternatives tend to have restrictive conditions (e.g. lock-in periods) that must be adjusted for when comparing them to traditional assets. These aspects change our expectations when we have a need for high levels of liquidity. However, if we are able to stay the course, alternatives can provide significant advantages by allowing the long-term investor to access this illiquidity premium.

Styles are a different mechanism of diversification; it is not about which style is best e.g. passive or active, value or growth, factors or indices, but rather which combination is best suited to each client’s goals and requirements. By way of example, we regularly hear that value is the style that is most likely to yield the highest long-term return. However, value is a long-cycle style implying that returns may take a long time to eventuate. If a client’s portfolio is one that requires high cash flows, a value style alone may create a sub-optimal result. Introducing a short-cycle style such as momentum diversifies the return, lowers risk and delivers greater consistency. Selecting and combining independent styles have become a new form of active.

Portfolio construction is a disciplined, personalised process. In constructing a portfolio, the individual risk and return characteristics of the underlying investments must be considered along with the client’s unique needs, goals and risk considerations.

The recommended approach to portfolio construction is based on delivering a solution that takes advantage of access to multiple styles across multiple assets. It provides the asset manager with the capacity to deliver a far greater probability of uncorrelated return streams and hence, the ability to deliver expected returns at a lower risk.

We are currently engaged in new, exciting and applied areas of work within these disciplines and look forward to sharing our work and experiences that create new epiphanies. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Guy Fletcher Follow Save More Guy Fletcher is head of Research & Client Solutions at Sanlam Investments. Fletcher joined Sanlam Investments in 2016 as head of Client Solutions to provide a thought leadership function in the portfolio construction and solutions space for institutional clients.