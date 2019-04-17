This is the most important election in South Africa since the end of apartheid. We stand at a critical juncture and the course that we take in the next five years will determine whether our country consolidates its constitutional democracy or slips into stagnation and decline. But it is not load shedding, or even State Capture, that we should be most concerned about. What should keep us awake instead is rising anger at racial injustice after more than two decades of freedom.

“True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.” — Martin Luther King Jr

If there is one thing that appears to command universal consensus in South Africa at the moment, it is that this election is very important. Indeed, it is far more important than any election since our first democratic exercise in 1994.

There is more than one reason for its significance: We are only just beginning to emerge from almost a decade of corruption and institutional erosion; we face an urgent power shortage and a growing mountain of debt, and our window of opportunity for industrialisation is fast closing.

The actions that are taken in the next five years will determine whether we succeed in rebuilding our weakened democratic institutions, stabilising our power supply and growing the economy. If we fail to accomplish these aims now, they may slip out of our reach forever.

But in the chaos of this perfect storm, one dynamic has received surprisingly little attention from most political parties. Above all, this is the first election in which young South Africans comprise more than half of those eligible to vote. As part of the first generation born into a free South Africa, this is the second election that I will vote in.

Young voters share many of the same concerns as older generations — high levels of poverty and unemployment, poor quality education and healthcare, inadequate housing and service delivery, corruption and impunity. Perhaps for this reason, the election campaign has been dominated by promises of service delivery alongside the usual commitments to end corruption.

But there is an important trend in the political concerns of younger voters that should captivate every major party. Young South Africans are more distrustful of politics and democratic institutions, and yet have higher expectations of government.

They are more likely to be dissatisfied with the status quo and to feel alienated from the political process, at least in part because they did not participate directly in the struggle against apartheid. Most importantly, however — as the massive student protests in 2015 and 2016 demonstrated — young voters are increasingly angry at our ongoing failure to achieve racial justice and equality.

What will it take for South Africa’s constitutional democracy to survive? More than anything else, it will take a commitment to liberal democratic principles from the next generation of South African voters. Nothing should concern political parties more than this. In the long term, we will gain little from fixing Eskom or reforming the public service if young people disengage from the democratic process — or worse, turn to authoritarianism in a future election.

The problem, of course, is that despite its prominence in public discourse and private conversations, only one party is placing racial justice at the centre of its electoral platform — and that is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The EFF proposes a vision of racial justice that is crudely retributive, violent and militaristic, and purposefully divisive.

Appealing to the justified anger and growing disaffection of many young, unemployed black South Africans, their strategy is to provoke feelings of rage and to direct these at their chosen scapegoats — not only at white South Africans or the African National Congress (ANC), but at the Constitution itself. Their aim is to collapse the whole building that South Africans have erected partially and gradually over two-and-a-half decades.

To allow a militaristic, proto-fascist movement of corrupt autocrats to monopolise the agenda of racial justice is a fatal mistake.

Nobody, however, has thus far offered a compelling alternative vision that is sensitive to the real concerns of young South Africans. In the DA’s case, this is because a majority of the party’s members and elected officials reject the notion of racial justice altogether, in favour of a vision of “economic opportunity” that would render claims to justice obsolete — and its strategists are too afraid to relinquish their conservative white support base. The DA faces a structural problem so that every step it takes towards a more progressive platform provokes a powerful elastic snap back to its starting position.

The ANC, while making frequent reference to racial inequality, concentrates its efforts on a door-to-door campaign strategy in townships and rural areas and emphasises tangible benefits like housing and schools if residents continue to vote for the party. For now, unwavering support from groups like rural women and older voters is enough to get the party across the line, making a dramatic shift in focus unlikely in the near future.

Yet there is another way to do politics in South Africa, a path that no party has yet had the courage to take. This is to place racial justice openly and explicitly at the heart of our political agenda, to properly reflect its importance in public discourse, and to propose concrete and pragmatic policies to reduce racial inequality and achieve fair and meaningful redistribution. In this sense, racial justice requires both redress for past crimes and equal opportunity and treatment in the present.

Too often, a false dichotomy is proposed between the destructive radical policies of the EFF — nationalising banks and land, expropriating assets indiscriminately, enacting redistribution against white South Africans without concern for the personal or public consequences — and the tired liberal policies of the DA, hoping to achieve growth and create jobs by simply deregulating the economy and holding thumbs.

It does not take a genius to see that these are not the only options available. There is still room for a real social democratic alternative, a comprehensive “New Deal” which redistributes wealth and reduces inequality without destroying people’s livelihoods in the process.

This agenda would include specific policies that signal a change from the status quo: a serious and carefully crafted wealth tax, a large-scale work guarantee programme, and a massive investment in renewable energy and the green economy, among many others.

Beyond creative policy interventions, though, a real politics of racial justice would require a principled and rhetorical commitment to racial equality. Even more, it would be founded on the belief that racial justice is compatible with — indeed, necessary for — a non-racial future. South Africa needs a political leader who can combine a commitment to constitutional democracy with a recognition of the overriding importance of racial redress, and not just one (like the current DA) or the other (like the EFF).

Allowing the policies of the status quo to continue unchanged for another five years will risk growing disillusionment and withdrawal from the democratic process, especially among young voters. By allowing the progressive agenda to be co-opted by extremists, opposition parties are missing a trick.

Unfortunately, we are too preoccupied with a temporary crisis to see this clearly. If we do not take the opportunity to act now, while our democratic framework remains strong, we may very well wake up to an authoritarian future in a decade’s time.

By then, it will be too late. And we will wish that we had been as concerned with inequality as we were with Eskom. DM

Saul Musker Follow Save More Saul Musker studies public policy as a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford. He is a winner of the Deon Hofmeyr Prize for Poetry, and his first novel was shortlisted for the Dinaane Debut Fiction Award.