Are we programmed to create unequal societies or are we naturally inclined to want for others what we want for ourselves? If it’s the latter, then why hasn’t our nature taken over our nurture and why haven’t we been able to successfully tackle social and economic inequality?

It comes as no surprise that inequality is on the rise globally. The richest 1% own more than half of the worlds’ wealth, and if that number doesn’t surprise you, you should know that the 100 richest people own more than the poorest four billion – that’s right, billion. South Africa, the country suffering from the highest Gini Coefficient (0.62) (OECD, 2017) is well acquainted with this harsh reality.

While there are various factors contributing to and sustaining growing social and economic inequality, such as the legacy of an apartheid regime, governance mechanisms, taxation, corruption, access to education, technological disruption and, most important, globalisation. Yet one that is foundational, perpetual, and exponential is ownership. Ownership is indeed a prerequisite for long-term inequality.

However, economic theory — in particular, game theory — suggests that when actors, or in its terms, players, are left long enough to play for keeps based on a predetermined set of rules, they may initially defect and/or co-operate, but eventually reach a state of equilibrium where they co-operate, and that equilibrium refers to the point where they are producing “equally” beneficial outcomes for the parties involved.

This begs the question: Are we programmed to create unequal societies (sole ownership) or are we naturally inclined to want for others what we want for ourselves (mutual benefits)? If it’s the latter, then why hasn’t our nature taken over our nurture and why haven’t we been able to successfully tackle social and economic inequality?

One of the main reasons for this, Professor Elizabeth Anderson argues, is due to our misconceptions about the aim of equality. The fundamental aim of equality is not to compensate for bad circumstances, what she calls the creation of equal outcome, but it is rather to create a society in which inhabitants stand equal in relation to one another, which is the creation of equal opportunity.

Therefore, in order to decrease inequality, we need to focus our attention on creating a society where all its actors, be it policymakers, politicians, business owners, employers, educators and civilians are consciously making decisions and driving policies and practices aimed at addressing and creating equal opportunities.

An example of this is when higher education institutions make scholarships available to students from low-income or previously disadvantaged backgrounds when instead, they need to re-evaluate their selection criteria and their investment strategies in order to broaden the pool of applicants eligible to apply.

This fundamental shift requires the adoption of new business models, construction of relevant criteria for selection and attrition, and the composition of governance mechanisms that serve not just the top 1% at the expense of the 99%. With anything new, we need buy-in, and for buy-in, we need human connection.

We need to be orchestrators and custodians of social systems that serve all of us, and provide us all with opportunities, and appeal to one another’s sense of justice, fairness and equality when doing so, building on our inclination to trust in the face of risk and our efforts to be trusted members of society.

Inequality cannot be fixed from the top down, it must be tackled collectively from the bottom up. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Badri Zolfaghari Follow Save More Dr Badri Zolfaghari, Lecturer, Graduate School of Business.