Ethiopia needs a break. Plagued by bad leadership for decades, Ethiopians are finally one of the few good news stories.

Whenever I fly Ethiopian Airlines, I’m struck by the giant smiles of the flight attendants, clad in dark green and mustard yellow uniforms.

They are particularly friendly if I have my two-and-a-half-year-old son with me. Ethiopians, as a rule, adore children. They are cherished, spoiled and people are always excited to see them.

As soon as we board, the flight crew always give my boy a “gift pack” of puzzles, crayons and a tiny, stuffed lime green crocodile. He has a collection of crocodiles that he adores.

But now, strewn across a patch of rough ground outside Addis Ababa, is the same line green that adorns the planes they call the “Spirit of Africa”.

The day after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed, killing all 157 people aboard, diggers were working to extract pieces of the plane, sifting through, looking for the passengers and crew.

Ethiopian Airlines napkins fluttered across the field in the breeze along with flight maps, luggage tags and business cards. A woman’s purse. A man’s shorts. Pieces of the engine. A crossword puzzle. A life vest.

As I arrived, a local journalist put his hand over his heart and said he was so sorry. It became a common theme. Ethiopians were ashamed, they felt they had failed.

The country is immensely proud. They are part of an ancient civilisation dating back to the Queen of Sheba and King Solomon. They have their own language, their own deeply religious culture, food, calendar and even their time – their clock runs from dawn to dusk, not midnight to midnight and sits six hours behind what they call “Westerners” time.

Nine Ethiopians were killed on flight 302 en route to Nairobi, as well as people from at least 34 other nations. Locals stood around the site for days. They watched, cried and apologised.

Standing near the wreckage, a man came over with a tray and plastic cups of strong Ethiopian coffee. He too apologised, hand over his heart.

He says he works for Ethiopian Airlines and I asked if he knew the pilots or crew. He says yes, he was friends with one of them. He hands out the coffee. Hospitality through tragedy.

Ethiopia needs a break. Plagued by bad leadership for decades, they are finally one of the few good news stories. Prime minister Abiy Ahmed is affectionate, energetic, vivacious and young, but most of all he appears committed to democratic reforms and is putting his money where his mouth is.

Despite the new leadership, the country has tremendous hurdles to overcome. After decades of corrupt leadership and draconian laws that have bred suspicion, you can’t unscramble an egg overnight. Amidst the country’s stagnation, Ethiopian Airlines always stood out as their success story. The Emirates Airlines of Africa, their national pride.

The company sponsored everything in Ethiopia and its branding is a common sight. Its CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, is known to be hands-on and incorruptible.

Now I’m writing as I sit on another Ethiopian Airlines flight, headed to Tanzania with my family. My son is kicking me as my mum tries to convince him to go to sleep.

Six minutes into the flight I thought of the terror those parents on flight 302 must have felt clutching their children as the plane plummeted.

Through my cloudy eyes, all I can do is hold mine tightly, as he holds his lime green crocodile. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Robyn Kriel Follow Save More Born and raised in Bulawayo, Robyn Kriel is a CNN International anchor and correspondent currently based at CNNs worldwide headquarters in Atlanta. Prior to joining CNN, Robyn was South African television station eNCAs Chief Africa Correspondent. Robyn established and managed eNCAs East Africa bureau from 2011 to 2015. From 2008 to 2011, Robyn was an anchor and reporter for eNCA based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.