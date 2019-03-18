With just seven weeks to go before the most important election in post-apartheid history, polls show that more voters than you might expect remain undecided about their party allegiance – or whether to vote at all. This should not come as a surprise. How can you choose whom to vote for, if you don’t know what you’re getting?

‘Very well then, I contradict myself; I am large, I contain multitudes.’

– Walt Whitman, Leaves of Grass

During many conversations with fellow voters in Johannesburg this past week, I was struck by how many remain undecided about the upcoming election. The recent announcement of the ANC’s final list for the National Assembly provides a good reason for this. At the top of the list is President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose approval ratings remain sky-high. Not far below him, however, is Nomvula Mokonyane, now infamous for her implication in the Bosasa corruption scandal. And below her are Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane, and other cartoon villains sure to repulse any hesitant voter.

Indeed, for many voters, the dominant feeling towards the three major parties is ambivalence. Many voters approve of Cyril Ramaphosa, but have come to associate the ANC with corruption and the enduring legacy of state capture. Others suppose that the DA would be competent in government, but distrust the party’s candidates and believe that many are racist. Still, others identify with the policy proposals of the EFF (who could say no to utopia, after all?), but fear their authoritarian impulses and resent their implication in the VBS scandal.

South Africa’s political parties represent a kind of Rorschach test, capable of being understood differently by voters in ways that are often contradictory or incompatible. This is perhaps because our politics remains rooted in clientelistic and charismatic linkages between political parties and voters rather than programmatic agendas. As a result, each party contains a multitude of members and officials who differ widely on crucial issues. Parties are for the most part heterogeneous and fractured, not uniform and coherent.

This is true of the ANC more than any other, which describes itself quite openly as a “broad church.” Many members of the ANC joined the party during the liberation struggle, where the primary source of cohesion was a mutual commitment to ending apartheid. After 1994, most stayed in the movement as it transitioned into a hegemonic ruling power. Twenty-five years later, the party is home to members who range from devoted communists to firm advocates of the free market, from secular constitutionalists to religious traditionalists, and from urban elites to the rural poor.

The DA is not much different. Although it is dominated at higher levels by white liberal ideologues, it also encompasses a wide spectrum of opinions – most notably, it has struggled to reconcile a younger cohort of progressive black members with an older base of hard-core white conservatives. Witness, for example, the recent (and ongoing) confusion over whether the party supports affirmative action, and in what form. Different leaders present divergent narratives, and the official line is so vague as to be interpretable in any way that you might like.

The EFF too betrays deep internal cleavages – primarily between those who are committed to its Marxist ideology or enticed by its promise of radical change, and others who are merely disaffected members of the ANC or corrupt megalomaniacs who seek proximity to power. It is impossible to distinguish between those members of the EFF whose professed commitment to a radical policy agenda is genuine and those who are in it for the flashy homes and cover for corruption .

All of this begs a difficult question: when you vote for a party on 8 May, which party are you actually voting for? Are you voting for the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa, a force for renewal and progress, or for the corrupt Zuma loyalists (and unpleasant characters like Faith Mazibuko) who remain on the party’s lists in powerful elected and appointed positions? Are you voting for the DA of Mmusi Maimane, a reformed party with an agenda of clean governance, or the DA of mostly white, deeply conservative members who are oblivious to the lived realities of most South Africans? Are you voting for the EFF of Julius Malema, promising radical change and a pro-poor agenda, or the EFF of Floyd Shivambu and others who put Zuma in power, hounded his accusers, is linked to the theft of savings of the poor from VBS Bank, and a party who today engages in relentless attacks against anyone they perceive as a threat?

The trouble is that we can only make one mark on the ballot come Election Day. We cannot give half of our vote to one party, and half to another. And we cannot enter qualifications in the margin. Our vote is a powerful, and yet peculiarly blunt, measure.

The difficult reality is that a vote for Cyril Ramaphosa is also a vote for David Mabuza, a vote for Mmusi Maimane is also a vote for Natasha Mazzone, and a vote for the radical agenda of the EFF is also a vote for corruption and authoritarianism.

So where does this leave us as voters trying to cast our ballot in a reasonable way, for the leaders that we believe will best reflect our values and aspirations? One answer is that, in deciding whom to vote for, we are forced to consider the strategic effect that the election result will have on internal party politics.

If we believe, for example, that a landslide victory for the ANC would strengthen the hand of Ramaphosa and his allies within the party – and thereby disempower his opponents – then we should work towards that outcome. Similarly, if we believe that a decline in the ANC’s vote share (or a defeat in Gauteng) would embolden Zuma loyalists and render Ramaphosa’s position more fragile, then it makes sense for a Ramaphosa supporter to vote for the party.

Party politics are often unstable and unpredictable, making it difficult to estimate how an election result will play out after the final count is released. But one rule is fairly reliable: a victory for any party will validate its current strategy, while a defeat for the party will empower internal dissidents and cast doubt on its current leadership.

The EFF provides a good illustration of this. If the party wins a significantly greater share of the national vote than it was awarded in 2014, this would provide evidence that its strategy of targeting racial minorities, intimidating opponents, and making sweeping and sensationalist promises is an effective one. COPE offers another example – if Mosiuoa Lekota restores some of his party’s lost power in this election, then his strategy of partnering with racist white nationalist groups and gaslighting in Parliament will be vindicated.

This kind of consideration makes every voter’s decision a more difficult and complex one. We are required not only to evaluate the various parties’ policy platforms and the quality of their candidates, but also the strategic effect that the election outcome will have. We must think not only of what will happen to us if a particular party is in power, but what will happen to the balance of power within that party.

This logic has an unusually urgent bearing on the 2019 election. Cyril Ramaphosa secured power within the ANC by no more than a few hundred votes at the last elective conference. Within the ANC and the government, a battle is raging for control of resources and for impunity from prosecution. If Ramaphosa is not able to achieve a resounding victory for the party – if his share of the vote is lower even than Zuma’s, or if he is the one to lose Gauteng for the ANC – then his position in the party will undoubtedly deteriorate, and may even be challenged. If he emerges victorious, and is given a sweeping mandate to govern, then his freedom to manoeuvre will be radically increased.

The risk, of course, is that too many voters will ignore the strategic value of their vote. They will vote against the ANC because they are fed up with the violence and decay of the Zuma years, and will punish his successor and opponent in the process. They will vote for the EFF because they want change, and will thereby empower the worst of the old ANC. They will vote for the DA, or for COPE, because they want to strengthen a principled opposition, and will embolden white nationalists even further.

Cutting through the mixed messages and crossed signals of this election campaign is not easy, but it is the duty of a responsible voter. So as you consider where to place your mark on 8 May, think about this: what will happen next?

The stakes are too high to do anything else. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Saul Musker Follow Save More Saul Musker studies public policy as a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford. He is a winner of the Deon Hofmeyr Prize for Poetry, and his first novel was shortlisted for the Dinaane Debut Fiction Award.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.