I went into teaching because I’ve always been very good with kids. As a foundation phase teacher, I put a lot of effort into the way the little ones learn and take in new information. The system today is just making it very hard for us as do what we are trained to do... teach.

Although I love teaching, I hate shouting.

Unfortunately, I have to do it every few minutes.

I enjoy working with kids, I don’t enjoy having so much admin and planning that it turns into anxiety.

I am all for group work, what I’m against is a class of 40 teaming up against me.

I chose to educate out of passion, they choose to disobey out of disrespect.

I eagerly follow the rules, but it is obvious that my students don’t have to.

I want to save the world, but I live in a world where the person who needs education is allowed to bully the one educating.

I am in a career where I am burdened with deadlines and learners constantly crossing the line.

I don’t get paid to lie awake, stress and pray about other peoples’ children at night, but I do, because I care.

I get excited when I explain the content, but I get saddened when the entire class ignores me and talks even louder than I do.

I identify and try my best to remediate special needs, still I’m considered as under-performing.

I work in a system where this is okay and acceptable, a system where a teacher’s well-being isn’t considered.

I teach.

I love teaching, but I’m tired.

I am just a teacher, beaten by the system. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Monique Strydom Follow Save More Monique Strydom is a 25-year-old foundation phase teacher at a primary school in Johannesburg (Ekurhuleni North). She has a passion for teaching children and coaching sport.

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.