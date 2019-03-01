Opinionista Monique Strydom 1 March 2019

I am just a teacher, beaten by the system

I went into teaching because I’ve always been very good with kids. As a foundation phase teacher, I put a lot of effort into the way the little ones learn and take in new information. The system today is just making it very hard for us as do what we are trained to do... teach.

Although I love teaching, I hate shouting.
Unfortunately, I have to do it every few minutes.
I enjoy working with kids, I don’t enjoy having so much admin and planning that it turns into anxiety.

I am all for group work, what I’m against is a class of 40 teaming up against me.

I chose to educate out of passion, they choose to disobey out of disrespect.

I eagerly follow the rules, but it is obvious that my students don’t have to.

I want to save the world, but I live in a world where the person who needs education is allowed to bully the one educating.

I am in a career where I am burdened with deadlines and learners constantly crossing the line.

I don’t get paid to lie awake, stress and pray about other peoples’ children at night, but I do, because I care.

I get excited when I explain the content, but I get saddened when the entire class ignores me and talks even louder than I do.

I identify and try my best to remediate special needs, still I’m considered as under-performing.

I work in a system where this is okay and acceptable, a system where a teacher’s well-being isn’t considered.

I teach.

I love teaching, but I’m tired.

I am just a teacher, beaten by the system. DM

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.

ANALYSIS

State Capture wipes out third of SA’s R4.9-trillion GDP – never mind lost trust, confidence, opportunity

By Marianne Merten

DAYS OF ZONDO

Zuma and ANC NEC allegedly ignored Mbalula’s disturbing Gupta disclosure

Jessica Bezuidenhout
3 hours ago
3 mins

AMABHUNGANE

ANC gambles on Twitter influencers

Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
3 hours ago
16 mins

Newsdeck

Israel Top Prosecutor Plans to Indict Netanyahu for Bribery

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

North Korea Disputes Trump Claim Kim Sought to End All Sanctions

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Aston Martin Falls as Brexit Hurts U.K. Sales After Pricey IPO

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump-Kim Summit Breakdown Renews Doubts North Korea Will Disarm

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

#MaverickInsider

Pravin Gordhan apologises to SAA whistle-blower whose concerns were not heard by Treasury
Rebecca Davis 3 hours ago
4 mins

"There is nobility in the struggle; you don't have to win." ~ Sharon Pollock

MOTORING

Mercedes-Benz X350d V6 D/Cab Power: A bakkie with bragging rights

Deon Schoeman 3 hours ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Game Over

Zapiro
3 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

To be or Not to be: The theatrical writing (or rioting) is on the wall

Pieter-Dirk Uys
3 hours ago
3 mins

SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL

Ace Magashule to lead Tripartite Alliance’s solidarity visit to Venezuela’s president under siege, Nicolás Maduro

Peter Fabricius
3 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Israel-Palestine: South Africa’s relationships must be based primarily on human rights considerations

Shuaib Manjra
3 hours ago
9 mins