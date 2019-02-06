UKZN: The centre is not holding

Students in 2019 are again frustrated over registration issues with many who are in debt to the university expected to pay 50% of the fees they owe the previous year, including those who have been rejected by the poorly administrated NSFAS. The memorandum, as drafted by the management is not new; the issues contained in it are old issues. However, they have received little or no attention at all from those who are at the helm of management, especially the Executive Management Committee.
It is difficult for those outside of UKZN to really understand the depth of the crisis. The university is a shadow of itself, the obsession with academic rankings has cost us many good academics who have left because of too much work on slave wages. Millions are spent on investigations which are never completed and little attention is given to teaching and learning. If anything, this is proof of why the aspiring premier university of African scholarship needs intervention.
So, what are the issues at UKZN:
I am highlighting these issues because I believe they are central to a better functioning institution. What is clear at UKZN is its obsession with world rankings on research outputs. This obsession has collapsed teaching and learning which have been replaced with a factory of academic certificates. Because academics are overworked they themselves have become academic careerists obsessed with collecting as many certificates as they can just to get better pay.
The idea of being “The Premier University of African scholarship” is just a vulgarity in the face of Africa, because there is no longer a scholarship. DM
Sbonelo Radebe is a Master’s Student in Politics at the UKZN Pietermaritzburg Campus and a research intern at the Mzala Nxumalo Centre for the Study of South African Society.
