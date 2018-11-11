We need a politics of shame, not entitlement

A month ago, on 9 October 2018, Nhlanhla Nene resigned as Minister of Finance after discrepancies were revealed in his accounts of several meetings with the Gupta family. During the past week, Malusi Gigaba — still the Minister of Home Affairs — has been embroiled in a series of even more significant scandals, accused of lying under oath and abusing the power of the state. Yet the contrast between the two men could not be starker, and it holds important lessons for South African politics.

In a famous exchange in the Iliad (the epic poem by Homer), Andromache — wife of the Trojan warrior Hector — begs her husband to resign from battle. He gives the following response:

All these / things are in my mind also; yet I would feel deep shame / before the Trojans… if like a coward I were to shrink aside from the fighting; / and the spirit will not let me, since I have learned to be valiant.

In ancient Greece, the word kleos was used to describe the renown or glory which a warrior could win in heroic battle for his people. Of equal importance, however, was the word aidos, which refers to shame, modesty, respect, and humility. Great figures were expected to demonstrate both — it was the capacity for shame which restrained men from wrong, while renown could be gained not through selfish enrichment but through courageous service. Letting one’s people down was the ultimate source of shame, and a fate worse than death.

We are all familiar with the feeling of shame — the sense of blushing or heat as blood runs to the face, a tingling sensation in the skin and sweating of the palms. At its most fundamental level, shame is the experience of inadequacy in relation to a social expectation or a personal standard. On the one hand, it can be a destructive emotion, easily manipulated to lower a person’s self-esteem, to enforce rigid ideals of physical beauty or conservative morality, or to ostracise and marginalise social groups.

On the other hand, though, shame is an essential feature of our personal and political lives. If the standards themselves are fair and just, then the feeling of contradicting them should act as an important guide to how we act. Simply put, one should feel ashamed at having done certain things which are harmful or unethical.

Nhlanhla Nene showed a sensitivity to shame when he resigned from his powerful position in Cabinet in October. Even though there was no evidence that he had committed any specific wrongdoing in his meetings with the Guptas, he issued a public apology to the nation and admitted his mistakes. In a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, he suggested that the public outcry had “detracted from the important task of serving the people of South Africa as we work to re-establish public trust in government.”

Contrast this with Malusi Gigaba, who has in recent weeks been locked in a series of scandals that have provoked widespread outrage and constant media attention. The High Court has ruled that he had lied under oath in the context of the Fireblade airport terminal approval, and his appeal to the Constitutional Court was dismissed. The Public Protector, meanwhile, has released a report ordering the President to “take appropriate disciplinary action against [him] for violating the Constitution, the Executive Ethics Code, and the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests.”

In short, Gigaba is a constitutional delinquent, in contravention of the ethical codes to which Cabinet ministers and members of Parliament are bound.

His implication in the story of corruption and State Capture goes deeper, however, than these most recent revelations. Gigaba was appointed minister of Public Enterprises in November 2010, and presided over state-owned enterprises (SOEs) during the critical period in which they were systematically weakened, captured, and looted. The report on State Capture released by the State Capacity Research Group last year names him as a key facilitator of large-scale corruption in entities such as Eskom and Transnet, pointing out that “throughout his tenure until 2014 as Public Enterprises minister, Gigaba was engaged in the restructuring of SOE boards which became broadly representative of ‘Gupta-Zuma’ interests”.

Gigaba appointed the long-disgraced Brian Molefe as the CEO of Transnet, and placed Gupta operative Iqbal Sharma on the Transnet board (where he oversaw a crucial acquisitions committee). Sharma went on to share confidential board committee minutes with members of the Gupta family, and was crucial in facilitating the payment of more than R5-billion to Salim Essa, another Gupta associate.

During the period in which Gigaba presided over our public enterprises, the number of fraud and corruption cases related to SOE procurement tripled, reaching its peak in 2012 — halfway through his tenure.

Gigaba’s response to these revelations at every stage has been characterised by arrogance, dismissiveness, and a flippant disregard for institutions of public accountability. He has denied every allegation without engaging with any evidence presented to him, and refused even to respond to the Public Protector before she released her final report. He has resorted instead to aggression, threats, and false allegations against his accusers. “Let them dare touch me and there will be hell to pay,” he told a reporter from Isolezwe last week.

The difference between Nene and Gigaba is not that the former admitted to any crime. In fact, Nene insisted that he had not been involved in any corrupt acts during his tenure, just as Gigaba now protests his innocence (despite overwhelmingly greater evidence against him).

Instead, the difference is that Nene was willing to prioritise the public interest above his own — and to protect public trust in state institutions. Nene’s sense of humility, and his willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of a larger project, place Gigaba’s selfishness and sense of entitlement into sharp relief.

Gigaba is a narcissist who believes himself to be above reproach. Which brings us back to shame. At its root, narcissism is a measure of defence against shame. An outer shell of arrogance, self-admiration, and grandiosity protects a weak internalised self which feels profound shame and inadequacy. As a personality disorder, narcissism presents as a refusal to acknowledge those deeper internal feelings that threaten to overwhelm the self. Gigaba’s aggression and arrogance are merely signs of a deeper weakness.

We need politicians and government officials who feel shame, not entitlement. Who step down when credible evidence is presented against them, when public trust is broken, and when the effectiveness of the state is compromised by their presence. Who respect the judiciary enough not to dismiss the finding of an apex court. Who do not wait to be fired or prosecuted, or fight to take the system down with them.

We need more people to follow the example of Nhlanhla Nene, and fewer that of Gigaba.

The truth is that nobody is entitled to a position in Cabinet. There are dozens of others who could carry out Gigaba’s duties, and who would do so better than he has. And we have important work to be done. DM

