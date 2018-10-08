View From Afar: Commissions of Inquiry remind us of the importance of good public servants

During the first two decades of democracy, South Africa’s public service underwent a series of massive reforms. Still, for most ordinary people, the inner workings of the bureaucracy have remained opaque and unimportant. One positive by-product of the ongoing commissions of inquiry into State Capture and SARS is a renewed awareness of the crucial role that individual bureaucrats play at every level of government.

On Friday I attended the annual Bram Fischer Lecture at Oxford University, delivered this year by Minister Pravin Gordhan. Gordhan was candid about the challenge that the new government faces in renewing trust in public institutions, and repairing the damage that years of corruption has done.

“It can take 10 years to build an institution,” he lamented, “and a single year to destroy it.”

His personal anguish was visible as he said this, having watched his own work at SARS systematically undermined and undone by his successor. Gordhan is an exemplar of the ideal public servant: beginning as a pharmacist in the 1970s, later becoming an activist and eventually a Cabinet minister, he has played a central part in the success of South Africa’s transition to democracy. He is clearly worried, however, that this success may not last. Above all, his message was that the next generation of South Africans needs to take his work forward and ensure that government serves its people.

How, though, can we restore a public service that has been left hollowed out by years of corruption, neglect, and decay?

After the first democratic election in 1994, the task of reforming the civil service was a daunting one. Almost all senior bureaucrats were white, and the so-called “sunset clause”, a crucial part of the negotiated settlement, guaranteed the positions of public servants until 1999. The ANC government faced the challenge of stitching together a fragmented and stratified country – abolishing the homeland governments (which alone comprised 14 legislatures and 151 departments), restructuring the provinces, and reorganising national departments – over and above transforming the racial composition of its ranks.

Under these conditions, the success of reforms aimed at transforming the public sector was remarkable. At the very least, the first democratic government established a new bureaucratic structure within the constitutional framework, and began rapidly to change the make-up of the civil service.

The size of South Africa’s public sector grew steadily over the last decade, so that by 2014 there were 455,701 employees in national government, 1,118,748 in provincial government, 311,361 in local government, and 275,851 in other institutions such as libraries and parks. This represents a total of 2.161 million public servants, a number which has risen by almost 30% since 2005.

While the size of the public sector has grown, however, its performance remains weak and is deteriorating. Massive service delivery backlogs, especially at the local government level, indicate that many government departments are simply not working.

The number of qualified audits received by state agencies is alarming, and the amount lost to wasteful and irregular expenditure each year is unacceptably high. Such expenditure is a useful measure of the efficiency and integrity of the public service – it is incurred not only through corruption, but also because of a lack of competence and capacity that leads to cost overruns, improper procurement and oversight, and poor implementation of projects. According to the Auditor-General, irregular expenditure at the national and provincial level increased in the most recent financial year by 55% to a staggering R45-billion, while at the local government it increased by an even greater 75% to R28-billion.

At the same time, the performance of government is highly uneven. The public service is characterised by pockets of excellence, such as in the Treasury and the Office of the Auditor-General, as well as some provincial departments in Gauteng and the Western Cape, interspersed between vast swathes of inefficiency and incompetence.

Departments with the weakest performance are characterised by a high turnover of senior managers, the appointment or promotion of poorly qualified candidates based on personal connections and networks, politicisation and cadre deployment, low levels of morale, and the failure to recruit and retain young, highly qualified, predominantly black university graduates.

This is not a new phenomenon in South Africa, and is not even a product of the Zuma administration alone. But the highly publicised commissions of inquiry into SARS and State Capture have shed an unprecedented light on the inner workings of the bureaucracy, and have – perhaps for the first time – caused ordinary South Africans to take an interest in the people who run our government on a day-to-day basis.

In the past, public attention and criticism of government has focused almost exclusively on Cabinet members and prominent politicians. Successive corruption scandals over the past year have, however, emphasised the role that competent, principled public servants played both in running effective state institutions and in standing up to state capture. People like Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg, Pete Richer, and Adrian Lackay (among others) at SARS, Phumla Williams at the GCIS, and countless officials at every level of the Treasury fought hard against attempts to subvert and destroy key departments and agencies.

On the other hand, previously anonymous civil servants like Major Khobese and Gideon Christians of the Department of Home Affairs, who operated as agents for the Gupta family within the department, have been placed in the spotlight for their role in facilitating corruption on a vast scale.

It is in fact absolutely terrifying to think what a small number of people saved us from terminal decline, and, equally, how extraordinary the damage that a few individuals could have done.

At the same time, many of the worst examples of State Capture were made possible by the outsourcing of crucial functions of the state to external consulting firms and middlemen. The astounding manipulation of state-owned enterprises and government agencies by McKinsey & Co, Bain, and other unprincipled firms has highlighted both the potential for grand looting by greedy consultants and the shoddiness and exorbitant cost of their work even where no crimes are committed.

The practice of hiring external contractors to develop strategies, evaluate tenders, and implement restructuring projects in government departments is made possible by the serious lack of internal capacity within the state. Thousands of incompetent and unqualified public servants are paid to sit idle and farm out their work to consultants at high cost, because they cannot be trusted to perform it themselves. This is why a public service of over 2 million people, more than one-fifth of the total workforce, with a total wage bill of R587-billion or one third of the national Budget, cannot perform its own core strategic functions.

The successive debacles of the past few years have made it clearer than ever that we need an efficient, competent public service which can attract highly-qualified managers with skills and integrity. Building such a bureaucracy does not require increasing its size, or even raising its wages – in fact, public sector remuneration at the highest levels is fairly competitive. Instead, it requires making space for non-political appointments on merit and for lateral movement between the private and public sectors, while encouraging talented young graduates to choose public service over lucrative jobs in the corporate world or abroad.

For a young South African with a university education and postgraduate qualifications, entry points into the public service are unclear. Jobs at the very bottom of the ladder are menial and poorly paid, while jobs at any higher level are occupied predominantly by political appointees. Graduate schemes are few and far between, and concentrated in departments such as the Treasury. In addition, there is a widespread perception that work in the public service is stifling and frustrating rather than creative and enabling.

There is much that can be done to change this. India, for example, has a highly successful system called the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in which graduates write a very difficult exam to be placed in management roles across the civil service. Singapore hands out Public Service Scholarships to high-performing high school students, allowing them to study at elite institutions abroad on the condition that they return to work in the public service, where they are fast-tracked into challenging and important roles. In many successful bureaucracies, elite policy-making and implementation units attract innovative young workers because they offer them the chance to exercise real influence, work in dynamic and flexible teams, and solve problems across government.

We have none of this. I know dozens of friends, classmates, and peers who would love to work in government and contribute to South Africa’s democratic project – skilled economists and engineers, lawyers and public policy experts – but simply can’t see how. Instead, they are snapped up by large firms and elevated quickly to the top. Lost to government and often to the country, their potential goes unutilised.

In short, the commissions of inquiry have revealed not just the malign behaviour of political principals, cabinet ministers, and the President, but also the courageous actions of public servants throughout government – and the rapid deterioration of many organisations once good employees were forced out.

If we are to succeed in transforming our economy, solving complex policy problems, and achieving dramatic reductions in poverty and unemployment, we will need smart, energetic, and innovative young people in government. That requires serious reform, and a commitment to recruit them. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.