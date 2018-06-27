Opinionista Prithiraj Dullay 27 June 2018

Time to Change the Narrative of the Indian Whipping Boy

How come one seldom hears about tensions between Africans and other large minority groups? Perhaps it is because there is a vested interest in keeping the anti-Indian trope alive and not so well.

To a foreigner who follows SA newspapers for news, s/he must believe that tensions are just between the Indian and African communities. They must believe that Indians are the perrenial “problem”, are anti-black and are all super-rich at the cost of black South Africa.

This then must presuppose that all other communities are living in complete harmony with the black majority of their new democracy and that the focus must be to target this particular group to reform and change its path of development and socialisation.

Have we even begun to examine relations between some large minority groups and Africans? To name but a few there are the Portuguese, Greek, Afrikaner, English, French, Chinese, Ex Rhodesians, Jewish, Pakistani and Bangladeshi, Somalians and Zimbabweans, East Europeans and Scandinavians.

It is rare (if ever) to read of “tensions” between any one of these groups and black South Africans. Yes, we have the episodes of the ugliness of xenophobia that target mainly African nationals for reasons that defy logic.

Is it asking too much for just a bit of introspection and a modicum of honesty? The “whipping boy” of race relations has become the Indian South African who is portrayed as being in a state of constant tension with the black majority. Is this based on evidence emerging from serious research or is it a perception?

Or perhaps it is a manufactured “tension” that sells newspapers? Any reader will see the repeated pattern over the years. Facts don’t really matter. It is based on perceptions and the digging up of Indians to strengthen the racist perceptions to boot. They found one at the recent Diaspora Conference and no doubt there will be others, who for reasons of a selfish self-presevation, will regurgitate the “unfairness of Indians who disrespect their black compatriots”!

How can it be that there is little, if no, tension with the perpetrators of the abomination of apartheid, many of whom still remain the captains of industry and those who are frantically trying to reinvent themselves as democrats? Whatever happened to the murderers of Steve Biko and Ahmed Timol, of the killers of Imam Haroon and Josph Mduli, of the killers of Dr Farouk Haffejee?

The reality is that they enjoy their twilight years on state pensions, while the victims’ families, after decades, still try to seek answers. What happened to the architects of the dumping grounds of Dimbaza and Limehill where thousands died of malnutrition and disease?

In the name of fairness it is time to change the narrative and move away from using the Indian as the whipping boy. If we are to honestly look at the reality of race relations in post-1994 SA, we will have to undertake research informed by a balanced set of internationally accepted principles.

Such research will have to be funded and carried out by credible social scientists. The results of such research will then give us factual data that can then be used to repair the lines of fracture in our society. The outcome must not be to deepen racial fissures, but to implement programmes to combat racism in all its forms.

It is time to dispel the myths and expose their dispensers. This is not to excuse the racists and exploiters in our midst. They exist, but so do they exist in all communities across SA. Government must play a significant role in such programmes in concert with civil society. We have done too little to combat the racism that was apartheid’s strongest pillar. The effects of this legacy will not disappear of its own accord. It has seeped far too deeply into our consiousness. It has to be addressed creatively so that we build bridges of goodwill and communication across all communities.

We have the potential to become the teachers to the world about inter racial harmony and understanding. Let us build on the Mandela legacy of love, compassion, understanding and reaching out. I fervently believe that it can be done. DM

P R Dullay is an academic, author, columnist and human rights activist. Respond to exilewriting@gmail.com

Gallery

Prithiraj Dullay

PR Dullay is an academic, author, columnist, environmental and human rights activist. He fled the country in 1978 to Denmark with his wife, Mala, and daughter after two assassination attempts. Mala and the writer also taught at the ANC school in Morogoro, Tanzania in 1981-82. The Dullays were central to a number of anti-apartheid campaigns that increasingly isolated the apartheid regime. The family returned to South Africa in 1992.

South African Airways capture revealed

The ruling into a dodgy SAA deal rips into Dudu Myeni and sinks executives

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

SARS INQUIRY

Pravin Gordhan joins the dots on the world-class revenue service trashed by State Capture

Greg Nicolson
4 hours ago
4 mins

IEC CANDIDATES FACE MOGOENG, DAY 2

Final Independent Electoral Commission candidates put through their paces by Mogoeng

Rebecca Davis
3 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Trump claims victory on travel ban, but border crackdown on hold

AFP 9 mins ago

Newsdeck

Japan space probe reaches asteroid in search for origin of life

AFP 17 mins ago

#Russia

In Pictures: Iceland crash out of World Cup after Croatia loss

AFP 7 hours ago

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Messi, Rojo rescue Argentina from humiliating early exit

AFP 7 hours ago

OP-ED

Through a Lens Darkly: David Goldblatt (1930-2018)
Peter Wilhelm 4 hours ago
5 mins

A Twitter analysis of Justin Bieber's account found that around half of his followers are fake accounts.

OP-ED

The Fascist state of mind – how it is emerging in our political landscape

Francois Rabie 3 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Africa remains a captive market – are we truly au fait with technology?

Oscar Van Heerden
3 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

ANC’s election manifesto moment of truth

Susan Booysen
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The internet is bigger than the Sum of our Fears

William Bird
3 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Patricia de Lille and Vrygrond protesters in tense stand-off

Thembela Ntongana for GroundUp
3 hours ago
4 mins
0