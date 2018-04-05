Bring on the clowns – mention a food choice online

Opinionista Michael Fridjhon

Michael Fridjhon is South Africa's most highly regarded international wine judge, the country's most widely consulted liquor industry authority, and one of South Africa's leading wine writers. Chairman of the Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show since its inception, he has judged in countless wine competitions around the world. Visiting Professor of Wine Business at the University of Cape Town, he has been an advisor to the Minister of Agriculture and is a recipient of the French Chevalier de l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole. Worldwide winner of the Louis Roederer International Wine Columnist of the Year award in 2012, he is the author, co-author or contributor to over 30 books and is a regular contributor to wine publications in the UK, France, Germany and China. He is the founder of winewizard.co.za , a site which specialises in scoring South Affrican wine and guiding consumers to excellent value for money and quality.

What is it about diet choices which inspires such extraordinary fanaticism? Why are food amateurs (in other words, people without any formal tertiary training in the field) so zealous about their preferences?

Over the Easter weekend a Twitterzen and foodie writer named Monique Henning published a recipe for biltong soup on her husband's Yellow Cap blog-site. Rassie Erasmus, the Springbok coach, picked up on it and suggested replacing the flour with double cream (presumably to avoid carbohydrates in what is essentially a protein-based dish).

What followed was easily the most intense battlefield of nutrition-related opinion I have ever encountered, with comfortably more than 120 tweets in the first 24 hours. The battle lines were dominated by banting/paleo disciples who weighed in against anyone who thought that there was room for a little carbohydrate.

When Monique suggested that “moderation” might be a useful measure of how to approach food choices, another wave of zealots launched a fresh assault. Some of the gems from the exchange include:

“Monique, please can you provide fact to back up the moderation diet? Asking on behalf of the health of the world.”

“I can't see why I should poison myself because you think its (sic) 'moderation'. Knowing what I now know, watching others eat fried (sic) in Om6 sunflower all (sic) is torture to keep quiet about...”

“As an insulin resistant T2D, I would rather keep my toes and a non diabetic glucose (sic) than any decadent food which will take my life 10+ years early.”

“Even with my nutrition knowledge trying to moderate chips, sugar or bread is like trying to moderate my breath under water.”

And when Monique Henning tweeted “A proud biltong-loving South African” she earned this retort “And harmful to human health?? You must be so proud”.

Along the way there were countless retweets and “likes” suggesting that when it comes to food preferences, there's no place for freedom of choice. One even chose to imbue his opinion with the concern that poor dietary choices came at a cost to the fiscus (as if this entitled people to be more fascist in their views – in the interests of the greater good).

Not all that long ago the United States Surgeon-General recommended a diet higher in carbs than protein. The conspiracy theory view on this is that America had grain to sell, and it was the business of the Surgeon-General to make his contribution to the farming community – though why there wouldn't be an equally good reason to promote meat (where the beasts get to the consume the grain in the countless feed lots through which most American cattle have to pass) eludes me.

The simpler view is that the science and prejudices of the day believed (incorrectly, we are now told) that avoiding protein and animal fats was better for heart health. So now protein and red wine are good, breakfast cereal and pasta bad. (“Four legs good, two legs bad” perhaps?)

In short, there's a new religion in town, and its adherents are fanatical evangelicals who brook no opposition (or even wishy-washy neutrality). They hold the divine truth, revealed to them as incontrovertibly as if their high priests had just walked down the mountain carrying the message on tablets of stone.

There's nothing like this in the wine industry, nothing that inspires this level of passion. The closest the debate gets to this level of intensity is over closures (cork versus screw cap) and even here there's a degree of live-and-let-live. The notable exception to this is when journalists have taken the silver shilling of the cork industry and are duty-bound to launch a broadside whenever someone publishes a statistic showing unacceptably high levels of cork taint or random bottle oxidation (and even here, there's a degree of civility to the discourse).

Everything else is largely a matter of opinion, with even the great current debate of “artisanal” versus “technological” wine seen as too nuanced to justify a headlong plunge upon a sword.

As Benjamin Lewin MW pointed out in a recent article in The World of Fine Wine, the lines are way too fuzzy. “What I am looking for is some indication that a wine is artisanal – for want of a better term – as opposed to manipulated. What do I mean by this? Well, to begin with, alcohol and acidity should be natural: no chaptalisation (or other adjustment of alcohol). No acidification or deacidification... After this, it gets more difficult. Putting wine in oak barrels is hallowed by centuries of traditions; but in all honesty, if loading the wine with flavours of vanillin from new oak barrels is acceptable, why is putting staves in a stainless steel vat unacceptable?”

If you parse all the debates, what emerges is a ready acceptance of subjectivity and preference. An entirely unmanipulated wine (which also means no additions of sulphur or any other preservative) is completely impractical. With nothing to arrest deterioration such wine will end up as vinegar long before it has travelled the full length of the normal distribution chain.

Even proponents of entirely natural wine recognise this (which doesn't mean that there aren't wines out there that have been made so pure and so fragile that they are in extremis within hours of leaving the winery). In France you are allowed to adjust alcohol by chaptalisation (adding sugar to the must), you are allowed to acidify or de-acidify (but not both) but you aren't allowed to irrigate your vines once they are of fruit-bearing age. Here in South Africa, irrigation is fine but we are not allowed to chaptalise. We are however permitted to remove alcohol from the finished product using spinning cone technology or reverse osmosis.

In the wine fraternity we all have views on the subject: alcohol removal is held by some to be cheating, obtaining oak barrel flavours using staves or wood chips is a no-no for others, acid adjustments offend many purists, so does filtration. What we don't do is engage in open warfare – at least not in any circles I move about in, locally and abroad. We do not tell people subscribing to a view we disagree with that they are stupid, callous, bent on self-destruction, naïve or dangerously incompetent – especially when all they did was share a biltong soup recipe thickened with cake flour. DM