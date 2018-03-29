A website with no National Office Bearers
29 March 2018 01:49 (South Africa)
Opinionista Kirsten van Heerden

What do we tell young girls about lack of women’s sporting coverage?

  • Kirsten van Heerden
    kirstenvd.jpg
    Kirsten van Heerden

    Dr Kirsten van Heerden is one of a handful of people in SA to have represented her country on the sports field and hold a PhD in sport psychology. She has worked and travelled with high performance athletes and teams for more than 10 years and her services and techniques have been used by Olympians, world champions and SA sports teams. She is a keen advocate for women in sport and chair of Girls Only Project. She is in private practice in Durban.

  • 29 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Apart from a few tweets and some print articles, coverage of the women’s matches has been appalling.

During the Pink ODI earlier this year, where the Proteas beat India in a nail-biting Duckworth-Lewis adjusted finish, everyone was on the edge of their seats.

In the match that followed, there were moments of despair and moments of brilliance. We were hooked on the drama.

If you weren’t near a television it was no problem, News24 had live scoring to keep you updated, Radio 2000 broadcast live commentary of the match, or you could stream via DSTV if you wanted to.

But, what about the Protea women?

Did you know that the women’s team were also playing one-day matches at the same time – with many games on the same day as the men?

Many weren’t.

As a result, we missed some moments as exciting and as drama filled as in the men’s game. We missed 18-year-old Laura Wolvaardt become the youngest ever woman – and second fastest – to get to 1,000 ODI runs; we missed Shabnim Ismail’s four-wicket haul; and we missed Mignon du Preez hitting a 118 ball 90 to steer her team to victory in the last over of the third match to deny India a last win.

Apart from a few Tweets and some print articles, coverage of the women’s matches has been appalling. In particular, live coverage was non-existent. There was no TV coverage, no live streaming, no commentary and no live scoring.

The BCCI reportedly said it fell to Cricket South Africa to secure the live broadcast of the women’s matches. Failure to do so meant that South Africans were not the only fans denied the opportunity to watch the games – the rest of the world couldn’t watch either.

What has happened since the highs of the 2017 Women’s World Cup in England and Wales?

There was such an up-welling of interest in women’s cricket and many new fans stared following the team. There seemed to be a momentum and impetus to move women’s cricket – and by extension women’s sport as a whole – forward.

But here we just over six months later, and we can’t even watch a home ODI series.

The so called “double headers” in the T20s that followed in that series were broadcast, but it’s not enough. But how much of that had to do with the fact that these games were being played at the same venue as the men?

And it’s not just the case for cricket. Rugby, soccer and almost all other sports that women participate in suffer the same fate outside “big” competitions. Women’s Sevens sometimes gets a bit of airplay – but usually only if it coincides with the men’s at the same venue. And that’s largely down to the work of World Rugby to grow the sport – not because of the desire from our own governing bodies to make it more accessible for young girls who are looking for role models.

See the pattern here?

A friend was recently talking to a group of Grade 6 girls and one said: “It’s hard for us not to eventually start believing that boys are better at sport than us when all we see on TV is men’s sport.”

Whatever the reasons the women’s games were not broadcast, you know that there would never be a situation where a home series (or away if we are honest) for the men would not be shown live.

While I know that some will pull out the economic argument for the lack of women’s coverage, the question we have to ask is this: what should we say to young girls when they ask why only the men get to be on TV? DM

  • Kirsten van Heerden
    kirstenvd.jpg
    Kirsten van Heerden

    Dr Kirsten van Heerden is one of a handful of people in SA to have represented her country on the sports field and hold a PhD in sport psychology. She has worked and travelled with high performance athletes and teams for more than 10 years and her services and techniques have been used by Olympians, world champions and SA sports teams. She is a keen advocate for women in sport and chair of Girls Only Project. She is in private practice in Durban.

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Sassa card (supplied)

SassaGate: Grants agency’s delays and incompetence enable Grindrod Bank to score R160m

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Gabriel via Flickr

National Land Forum: Does the Constitution need to change to effect land reform?

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Leon Orsmond ( via Facebook)

Rwanda: Mysterious disappearance of South African maverick ‘Lion’ Orsmond alarms family

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Vicki Momberg is seen inside the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday where she was sentenced for shouting racial slurs at a black police officer. She was sentenced to two years imprisonment. Photo: Daily Maverick

Analysis: Why the Vicki Momberg racism sentence deserves scrutiny

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Wild, Wild Country poster

FLIXATION: Wild Wild Country, a vintage microcosm of the hopes and ills of our Trumpian world

By Tony Jackman
Photo: Parliament buildings in Cape Town. Photo: EPA/Nic Bothma

Parliament: Balancing politics and schedules while the House takes an extended break

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Emma Gonzalez (C), a survivor of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, cheers at the conclusion of the March For Our Lives in Washington, DC, USA, 24 March 2018. March For Our Lives student activists demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and an end to gun violence and mass shootings in our schools EPA-EFE/Jim lo Scalzo

US: And a Little Child Shall Lead Them

By J Brooks Spector
All photos supplied

Renault Kwid Dynamique AMT: Does ‘cheap’ always mean ‘nasty’?

By Deon Schoeman

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.