Give boring news the middle finger.
6 March 2018 08:38 (South Africa)
Opinionista Ian von Memerty

#WhiteWater versus #CapeWaterGate – how easily labels mislead

  • Ian von Memerty
    Ian-von-Memerty-new.jpg
    Ian von Memerty

    Ian von Memerty is a Zimbabwean-born South African entertainer, actor, singer, musician, writer, director and television presenter. See his full biography here.

  • 05 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Anyone who watches the “free press” in our country has to give daily thanks for the extraordinary job that they have done in holding our government accountable. They hunt down the stories of abuse of power, corruption, and political cover-ups and bring these stories into the open, and often that leads to real changes in our policies and political situations. But it should also not stop us from reacting when they “over-reach” in the search for a “scandal”.

I have watched the coverage in Daily Maverick of the Cape Town Water Crisis with both dismay and delight. Dismay at the lack of objectivity in much of the reporting and opinions.

Rebecca Davis politically punted that Patricia de Lille was “possibly the scapegoat for the water crisis”. Ivo Vegter came out with an hysterical, in both senses of the word, rant about “Chinese Communist Shaming trials”, “draconian water quotas”, and a magnificently myopic “blaming the weather is a red herring”; this for a drought which has been objectively labelled as the worst in at least 80 years, possible 400. Richard Poplak “declared it was war on all fronts for the DA”.

In the six weeks since the “factionalised, war-ravaged, socialist, and incompetent DA” has taken control of the crisis away from Mayor De Lille, Day Zero has been pushed back by three months. A well co-ordinated public awareness campaign and fast-tracking an accumulation of smaller water provision projects has proven the headlines wrong. No rain has fallen, just daily consumption, and no water levels have risen, just the speed of solutions. And... not a peep out of the conspiracy theorists and “political doomsayers”.

And in a week when Julius Malema is racialising politics in South Africa at a dizzying speed, apartheid and anarchy combined, I am nervous to point this out. But ALL of the negative articles I could find about the crisis were written by comfortably off white liberal South Africans (aside from the obvious partisan attacks by the ANC – the obvious political pot shots). The only two articles that gave some fresh perspective were written by people of colour. Suné Payne put the 50litres a day “draconian quota” into a coffin and nailed it shut. Then there was a devastating blast of reality about the way huge numbers of rural South Africans still suffer, as they have always suffered, from appalling water shortages, supply and quality. And from my white liberal complaining compatriots, “not a word”.

Which is why I think that labelling Day Zero as #CapeWaterGate is the press at its least effective. In essence the Day Zero crisis is a natural disaster compounded by a lack of delivery at a national government level. Watergate was a man-made crisis involving theft, obstruction of justice, and political ambition that shattered the underpinning of democracy.

#WhiteWater would be far more apt. That was a manufactured “scandal” that made for great headlines, it proved to be based on empty conspiracy theories, but created newspaper sales and good viewing figures.

So I read with delight every new article by GroundUp with their fact-based, objective, conspiracy-theory-destroying coverage. By giving historical perspective, and laying out the actual scientific facts they have taken the politics, opportunistic reporting and self-interested whining out of the crisis and given us the best picture.

And the Western Cape’s Administrative Amazon, Helen Zille, in her series of articles has delivered more clarity than all the hyped hysteria. The series of questions she posed to potential problem solvers also gave a much-needed reality check to everyone who proudly claimed they had “the answer to the problem”. It is worth re-reading them.

  • How long will your method take to get drinking water (of acceptable quality) into the system?
  • At what cost per kilolitre?
  • At what volume?
  • Is it sustainable?
  • What are the possible environmental impacts?
  • What are the blockages to implementation?
  • Are the blockages in the province’s capacity to remove?
  • If not, could “disaster powers” be invoked to remove them?
  • What guarantees can you produce that you will deliver if we give you the go-ahead?
  • Are there any unintended consequences that we can identify now?

So let’s be clear: this is not WaterGate, this is WhiteWater.

To the hysterical voices of hype I say take off your self-righteous, self-pitying, spoilt specs and put on your South African context contact lenses.

A little self-denial and just making do for a while, like most (black) South Africans have had to do for the last 24 years, could mean a natural disaster with potentially devastating consequences might turn out to be a lesson in crisis management.

Let’s not make WhiteWater into WaterGate before we are absolutely certain of the facts. DM

  • Ian von Memerty
    Ian-von-Memerty-new.jpg
    Ian von Memerty

    Ian von Memerty is a Zimbabwean-born South African entertainer, actor, singer, musician, writer, director and television presenter. See his full biography here.

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa, attends and responds to the debate in the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), Parliament, Cape Town. The debate follows the annual opening address delivered by President Ramaphosa to NHTL on Tuesday, 1 March 2o18. (Photo: GCIS)

TRAINSPOTTER: Cyril Ramaphosa and his many big, fat, mayo-drenched polony sandwiches

By Richard Poplak
By EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK Sam Rockwell, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Allison Janney, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award for 'I, Tonya', and Gary Oldman, winner of Best Actor for 'Darkest Hour' pose in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018.

While you were sleeping: 6 March 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: A deli worker in Cape Town selects processed meat for a customer, 5 March 2018. (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

Listeriosis outbreak: The blame games begin

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Leader of the EFF Julius Malema sings and dances with other members of the party shortly before the results of the voting process are read out during a motion of no confidence vote against South African President Jacob Zuma in the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa 08 August 2017. EPA/MARK WESSELS.

Analysis: With Bogeyman Zuma behind, SA steps into the Political Unknown

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Newly elected secretary-general Ace Magashule at the ANC elective conference in December, 2017. Photo: Leila Dougan

Magashule holds the Aces: He’s still the ‘hidden hand’ in the Free State, say ANC members

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is seen at a Fedusa Leadership Conference in Pretoria during his first appearance as reappointed finance minister. (Photo by Daily Maverick)

‘There are no holy cows’: Nhlanhla Nene talks the economy and corruption at Fedusa conference

By Daily Maverick
Raymond-Suttner-new(4).jpg

Op-Ed: Rebuilding South Africa's political life

By Raymond Suttner
This story is part of a three-part series into the experiences of people at the hands of the justice system. In the next piece we tell the story of ex-prisoner Thulani Ndlovu during his time behind bars and what life has held for him after his release.

Sympathy for the Prisoner, Part One: How years ‘awaiting trial’ takes its toll on the incarcerated

By Nkateko Mabasa

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.