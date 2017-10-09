ANC Leadership Race: Ramaphosa and Sisulu in top two positions can lead SA

Opinionista Rebone Tau

The ANC nomination process is officially open and branches can now have a frank, honest discussion about the type of leadership the ANC needs if it wants to remain in power in 2019. The ANC suffered a huge blow in the last local government elections, after which the ANC NEC called for self-correction. However, one can argue that there has not been much self-correcting. The upcoming conference must not be reduced to a game of numbers – South Africans deserve better.

Divisions are getting worse in the ANC. The recent ANC Eastern Cape conference is a clear sign that the organisation has serious challenges. Another example is the MKMVA national elective conference, which was supposed to be inclusive of all detachments of the MK. Some in the NEC even questioned the composition of the conference under Kebby Maphatsoe.

Moving forward, the ANC needs a very progressive and sober presidency. I am of the view that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa can take the ANC forward, with Lindiwe Sisulu being his deputy president. They will make a great combination and inspire confidence. The ANC branches must take a lead in this process, which should not be a top to bottom one. Branches must have a frank and honest discussion about the state of the movement and the country.

We need an ANC that will serve the people of South Africa, not individuals obsessed with looting money from the state to enrich themselves and their families. A recent Stats SA report shows that many South Africans still live in poverty. The struggle was about liberating the people of South Africa, not individuals.

Deputy President Ramaphosa can boost business confidence and that is what South Africa needs right now, as jobs can be created when business and the government work hand in hand. The government does not have the capacity to employ all South Africans. Currently, investors are worried and uncertain because they don’t know what the future of South Africa holds. State capture is also a huge factor. When Ramaphosa addresses Parliament, one gets a sense that he understands where South Africa must go. With him as leader of our nation, we will go back to our glory days and we will be respected globally, especially in the continent.

Branches should consider Lindiwe Sisulu for deputy president. She can make a good combination with Ramaphosa as president of the ANC and in the country’s top post in 2019. Since the formation of the ANC we have never had a female deputy president, and now is the time for the ANC to have a female deputy president. She has the capacity. Since the dawn of our democracy we have never had a deputy president of the country who has served as a Minister of Defence and Minister of State Security. With her we will for the first time have a deputy president who has served in two key government departments. DM