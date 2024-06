In Western Cape by-elections on Wednesday, the DA won an outright majority in Beaufort West by sweeping all three contested wards, including taking two off the Patriotic Alliance in the town of Beaufort West and one off the ANC in the small town of Murraysburg. And former mayor Truman Prince, who resurfaced this time under the banner of his new Movement of the People party, won just 2% of the vote, a signal that this may be his final electoral dance. The DA also won by landslides in the three Cape Town wards.