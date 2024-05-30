Defend Truth

Voting Day through your eyes

We asked our readers to send in their Voting Day photos, and they did not disappoint! From long queues at polling stations with breathtaking views to triumphant selfies with inked fingers, these images tell the story of a nation committed to democracy. South Africans across the globe came out in their masses to make their mark, capturing moments of civic pride and unity. Here are a few selected by our newsroom.

Let us know below which image and participant you think deserves to win a Daily Maverick book hamper. Help us choose a winner here.

“Thumbs up for democracy”

— Washington, DC.

(Photo: David Lipschitz)

Photo: David Lipschitz
Photo: Donnet Dumas

“Got in early”

— Bo Kaap, Schotsche Kloof Primary School.

(Photo: Donnet Dumas)

“Rosendal and Mautse, voting in the village”

— Rosendal/Mautse, Dihlabeng.

(Photo: Aryn Guiney)

Photo:Aryn Guiney
Photo: Ellen Veronica Cherry

“94-year-old is so chuffed to have voted”

 — Hyde Park, Sandton.

(Photo Ellen Veronica Cherry)

"Mother and son queue next to a photo of former president Mandela”

 — Laerskool Jan van Riebeeck, Cape Town.

(Photo: Maria Kearns)

Photo: Maria Kearns
Annelie Roux

“Sunset voting”

— Somerset West.

(Photo: Annelie Roux)

"Keeping an eye on proceedings": a spotted bush snake 'observer'

— Kloof High School voting station, KZN.

(Photo: Gerald Sidney King)

Gerald Sidney King
Photo: Lauren Rautenbach

“I stood in a very long queue this evening to cast my vote. Loved how the shadows of the voters in the queue were cast over the mural on the wall”

— Constantia Primary, Cape Town.

(Photo: Lauren Rautenbach)

“May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears”

 — Cape Town Civic Centre.

(Photo: Marc Desvaux de Marigny)

Photo: Marc Desvaux de Marigny
Photo: Cilla Dowse

“My view while waiting to vote”

— Van Reenen.

(Photo: Cilla Dowse)

“Who says South Africa has gone to the dogs?”

— Bot River, Western Cape.

(Photo: Jack Holloway, for Zoe Marais photographer)

Jack Holloway (for Zoe Marais photographer)
Photo: Greg Walsh

“In the queue at sunrise ”

— Cape Town.

(Photo: Greg Walsh)

“Rico the learner guide dog investigating democracy ”

— Muizenberg, Cape Town.

(Photo: Tania Robbertze)

Tania Robbertze
LP LOUW

On the way to the voting station we picked up voting hikers.”

– Wachtenbietjieskop, Bronkhorstpruit

Photo: LP LOUW 

South African's voting abroad

“Lekker vibe and proud to be South African”

– London

(Photo: Michael Smith)

Photo: Michael Smith
Claire du Trevou

“Done! Early voting in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”

 — Riyadh, KSA.

(Photo: Claire du Trevou)

“South Africans were out in force for overseas voting on 18 and 19 May”

– London

(Photo: Cisca Vennard)

Cisca Vennard
Sheldon Bennett

“Voting in Riyadh: a four-hour drive each way to cast our vote”

— Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(Photo: Sheldon Bennett)

Special voters

“Special vote from home, wouldn't miss it even with an injured leg" — #ResponsibleCitizen. #ProudlySouthAfrican

– London

Photo: Noluthando Dlova

Photo: Noluthando Dlova
Photo: Gavin Fernie

“My special vote”

— Pinelands, Cape Town.

(Photo: Gavin Fernie)

“My mom Bessie Keet at 104”

– London

(Photo: Ilse Lombard)

Photo:Ilse Lombard
Photo: Helen Ludlow

“Special voters at Garden Village retirement home”

— Bordeaux, Randburg.

(Photo: Helen Ludlow)

Young and first-time voters:

“My son, a first-time voter who has lived most of his life abroad, cast his vote. I burst out in tears him do it ”

– London

(Photo: Samvea Olkers)

Photo: Samvea Olkers
Photo: Catharina Clark

“We still believe in a Rainbow Nation”

 — Johannesburg.

(Photo: Catharina Clark)

"We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate"

– London

(Photo: Yonela)

Photo: Yonela
Gaobakwe Mahlakoana

“First National Election ☑️ ”

— University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.  

(Photo: Gaobakwe Mahlakoana)

“My sister and my first national elections”

– London

(Photo: Naazim Nagdee)

Photo: Naazim Nagdee

Follow the Daily Maverick team as they bring you live updates from across the country and the Results Operations Centres.

