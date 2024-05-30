We asked our readers to send in their Voting Day photos, and they did not disappoint! From long queues at polling stations with breathtaking views to triumphant selfies with inked fingers, these images tell the story of a nation committed to democracy. South Africans across the globe came out in their masses to make their mark, capturing moments of civic pride and unity. Here are a few selected by our newsroom.
Let us know below which image and participant you think deserves to win a Daily Maverick book hamper. Help us choose a winner here.
— Laerskool Jan van Riebeeck, Cape Town.
(Photo: Maria Kearns)
— Kloof High School voting station, KZN.
(Photo: Gerald Sidney King)
— Constantia Primary, Cape Town.
(Photo: Lauren Rautenbach)
— Cape Town Civic Centre.
(Photo: Marc Desvaux de Marigny)
— Bot River, Western Cape.
(Photo: Jack Holloway, for Zoe Marais photographer)
— Muizenberg, Cape Town.
(Photo: Tania Robbertze)
– Wachtenbietjieskop, Bronkhorstpruit
Photo: LP LOUW
(Photo: Cisca Vennard)
— Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
(Photo: Sheldon Bennett)
Photo: Noluthando Dlova
(Photo: Samvea Olkers)
(Photo: Yonela)
— University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.
(Photo: Gaobakwe Mahlakoana)
