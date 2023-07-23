Defend Truth

What was that?

What was that?
Published: 23 JUL 2023
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

Vingegaard emerges as Tour de France’s alpha as doping questions swirl
Sport

Vingegaard emerges as Tour de France’s alpha as doping questions swirl
Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack
Maverick News

Firearms and assault charges for VIP Protection Unit officers after N1 attack
South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations
Newsdeck

South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations
Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 
Maverick Life

Oppenheimer: Simply mind-blowing 
Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
Africa

Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa forced to shrink Putin's world to manage risk to SA's global reputation, Agoa trade privileges
Maverick News

Ramaphosa forced to shrink Putin's world to manage risk to SA's global reputation, Agoa trade privileges
Gordhan promises that ‘even if the long wires don’t come, electricity will come’ at launch of containerised microgrid project 
Maverick News

Gordhan promises that ‘even if the long wires don’t come, electricity will come’ at launch of containerised microgrid project 
SA narrowly avoids economic catastrophe as Putin takes Pretoria’s ‘get out of jail free’ card
Op-eds

SA narrowly avoids economic catastrophe as Putin takes Pretoria’s ‘get out of jail free’ card
South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations
Newsdeck

South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations
Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation
Africa

Zimbabwean Extension Permit holders hastily relocate to avoid domino effects of permit cancellation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted