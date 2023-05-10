Defend Truth

Transaction

Transaction
Published: 10 MAY 2023
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Maverick News

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Eskom head in China as South Africa grapples with acute outages
Maverick News

Eskom head in China as South Africa grapples with acute outages
‘We’re being hounded’ – French transgender sprinter decries Olympics ban
World

‘We’re being hounded’ – French transgender sprinter decries Olympics ban
Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
Maverick News

Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
What was Sydney Mufamadi’s US mission? Minister Pandor provides the answers
Maverick News

What was Sydney Mufamadi’s US mission? Minister Pandor provides the answers

TOP READS IN SECTION

Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
Maverick News

Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Maverick News

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated
Maverick News

SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated
Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000
Maverick News

Fourth accused in R15m Eskom fraud case out on bail of R100,000
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted