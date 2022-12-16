Defend Truth

Thud

Thud
Published: 16 DEC 2022
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa addresses ANC conference - 'South Africans expect us to have the courage to admit our shortcomings'
Maverick News

Ramaphosa addresses ANC conference – 'South Africans expect us to have the courage to admit our shortcomings'
Those Mantashe remarks and an ‘untenable’ situation – De Ruyter reveals why he had to leave Eskom
Maverick News

Those Mantashe remarks and an ‘untenable’ situation – De Ruyter reveals why he had to leave Eskom
How to make a killing off hand sanitiser and still come up smelling of Red Roses
South Africa

How to make a killing off hand sanitiser and still come up smelling of Red Roses
As Stage 6 hits, Pravin Gordhan could be next through the swing doors
Maverick News

As Stage 6 hits, Pravin Gordhan could be next through the swing doors
Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014

TOP READS IN SECTION

Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Maverick News

Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
André de Ruyter had a year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Maverick News

André de Ruyter had a year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser attempts court challenge of Zondo report
Maverick News

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser attempts court challenge of Zondo report
Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
Maverick News

Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted