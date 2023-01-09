Defend Truth

That List

That List
Published: 09 JAN 2023
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
South Africa

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Maverick News

I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag

TOP READS IN SECTION

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
South Africa

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
Maverick News

Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
Fikile Mbalula berates ANC officials after party bigwigs get a close-up view of potholed Free State
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula berates ANC officials after party bigwigs get a close-up view of potholed Free State

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted