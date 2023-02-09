Defend Truth

SONA Prep

SONA Prep
Published: 09 FEB 2023
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Maverick News

Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Presidency calls for 'cool heads' as SA Tourism launches witch-hunt for Tottenham deal whistle-blowers
Maverick News

Presidency calls for 'cool heads' as SA Tourism launches witch-hunt for Tottenham deal whistle-blowers
A man with a past - Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
Maverick News

A man with a past – Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Extreme weather on the way — and events like this are likely to become more frequent
Maverick News

Extreme weather on the way — and events like this are likely to become more frequent
A man with a past - Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
Maverick News

A man with a past – Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted