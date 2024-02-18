Defend Truth

Something wicked

Something wicked
Published: 18 FEB 2024
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

The ANC’s five deadly sins – and what the future holds for SA beyond the 2024 elections
DM168

The ANC’s five deadly sins – and what the future holds for SA beyond the 2024 elections
Load shedding becomes an election weapon; SA should denounce Putin's praise for Hitler; and love in the AI age
Magazine

Load shedding becomes an election weapon; SA should denounce Putin's praise for Hitler; and love in the AI age
Jacob Zuma expelled as KZN Sanco chair over repeated absteneeism
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma expelled as KZN Sanco chair over repeated absteneeism
Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
South Africa

Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
Short-changed — National Treasury threatens to halt more than a billion rand to Gauteng metros
Maverick News

Short-changed — National Treasury threatens to halt more than a billion rand to Gauteng metros

TOP READS IN SECTION

Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
South Africa

Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
Relocation of more than 880 families from Cape Town central railway line completed
Maverick News

Relocation of more than 880 families from Cape Town central railway line completed
Short-changed — National Treasury threatens to halt more than a billion rand to Gauteng metros
Maverick News

Short-changed — National Treasury threatens to halt more than a billion rand to Gauteng metros
Jacob Zuma expelled as KZN Sanco chair over repeated absteneeism
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma expelled as KZN Sanco chair over repeated absteneeism
ICJ declines SA’s request for further orders but stresses Israel remains bound to protect Gaza civilians
South Africa

ICJ declines SA’s request for further orders but stresses Israel remains bound to protect Gaza civilians

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted