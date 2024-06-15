Defend Truth

Poised

Poised
Published: 15 JUN 2024
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
South Africa

‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
The Longest Day: MPs sworn in, Speaker in the chair, Ramaphosa re-elected President – next, the inauguration
Maverick News

The Longest Day: MPs sworn in, Speaker in the chair, Ramaphosa re-elected President – next, the inauguration
Inkatha Freedom Party’s Thami Ntuli is voted in as KwaZulu-Natal’s new premier
Maverick News

Inkatha Freedom Party’s Thami Ntuli is voted in as KwaZulu-Natal’s new premier
Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Maverick News

Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF
South Africa

After the Bell: Why the ANC went with the DA and not the EFF

TOP READS IN SECTION

Catch up on all the nominations, votes and elections during the National Assembly's first sitting
Blog

Catch up on all the nominations, votes and elections during the National Assembly's first sitting
The Longest Day: MPs sworn in, Speaker in the chair, Ramaphosa re-elected President – next, the inauguration
Maverick News

The Longest Day: MPs sworn in, Speaker in the chair, Ramaphosa re-elected President – next, the inauguration
Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Maverick News

Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Maverick News

ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
South Africa

‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted