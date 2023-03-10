Defend Truth

Overreach

Overreach
Published: 10 MAR 2023
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
South Africa

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
Health official ‘abducted’, doctor manhandled as interdict does little to quell violence
Maverick Citizen

Health official ‘abducted’, doctor manhandled as interdict does little to quell violence
Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
Maverick News

Ailing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s chances of survival ‘less than 30-40%’, court told
GROUNDVIEW – Nehawu has lost a vital opportunity
Maverick News

GROUNDVIEW – Nehawu has lost a vital opportunity
DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’
Maverick News

DMRE issues ‘media monitoring’ tender, including a warning system for ‘media-launched attacks’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Maverick News

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
South Africa

Kruger Park ensnared in corruption linked to criminal syndicates – report
Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Maverick News

Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
Maverick News

Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted