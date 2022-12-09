Defend Truth

Matches ahead

Matches ahead
Published: 09 DEC 2022
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

Who is Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer swapped for Brittney Griner?
Maverick News

Who is Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer swapped for Brittney Griner?
Crime Intelligence finally has a new boss — Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo now heads the beleaguered unit 
Maverick News

Crime Intelligence finally has a new boss — Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo now heads the beleaguered unit 
Sanctioned Russian ship moves mystery cargo in Simon’s Town navy dockyard under cover of night
Maverick News

Sanctioned Russian ship moves mystery cargo in Simon’s Town navy dockyard under cover of night
Russian vessel slips out of Simon’s Town with still no official explanation
Maverick News

Russian vessel slips out of Simon’s Town with still no official explanation
Cloak and dagger — the infamous nights Simon’s Town became Vladimir Putin’s town
Maverick News

Cloak and dagger — the infamous nights Simon’s Town became Vladimir Putin’s town

TOP READS IN SECTION

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Maverick News

With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Rise Mzansi – amid political turmoil a new movement is being born
South Africa

Rise Mzansi – amid political turmoil a new movement is being born

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted