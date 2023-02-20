Defend Truth

Marked anniversary

Marked anniversary
Published: 21 FEB 2023
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
Maverick Life

Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
Daniel Mantsha — the slippery slide of the Teflon attorney 
Maverick News

Daniel Mantsha — the slippery slide of the Teflon attorney 
Sheep rustlers driving Free State farmers out of business — and police seem indifferent
South Africa

Sheep rustlers driving Free State farmers out of business — and police seem indifferent
The politics of crime — and the crime in politics
Maverick News

The politics of crime — and the crime in politics

TOP READS IN SECTION

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
South Africa

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
The Moti Files: Red flags in police hunt for former Moti Group employee
Maverick News

The Moti Files: Red flags in police hunt for former Moti Group employee
Investigating Directorate’s financial report comes under defence scrutiny at first State Capture trial
Maverick News

Investigating Directorate’s financial report comes under defence scrutiny at first State Capture trial
Russia may have lost half of its main battle tanks; Israel to help with missile warning system
Ukraine Crisis

Russia may have lost half of its main battle tanks; Israel to help with missile warning system

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted