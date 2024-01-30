Defend Truth

Going, going…

Going, going…
Published: 30 JAN 2024
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
Maverick News

ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
South Africa

Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC vs David Mabuza: Expert silk joins Fred Daniel’s legal team
Maverick News

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC vs David Mabuza: Expert silk joins Fred Daniel’s legal team
The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
Maverick Life

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
‘Something’s got to give’ on poverty and inequality, says DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas
Maverick News

‘Something’s got to give’ on poverty and inequality, says DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas

TOP READS IN SECTION

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
Maverick Life

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
Maverick News

ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Maverick News

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
South Africa

Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Maverick News

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted