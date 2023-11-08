Defend Truth

Faking it

Faking it
Published: 08 NOV 2023
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Maverick News

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Maverick News

North West department head charged over R470m Brits Hospital tender
Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’
Maverick News

Visitors warned to be alert on Cape Town’s N2 ‘Hell Run’
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Maverick News

‘My job was to burn down Parliament,’ Mafe testifies, claiming he’s fit to stand trial
Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Maverick News

Transport minister and her VIP protection unit robbed on N3
Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Maverick News

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 charts
Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Maverick News

Money talks – what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill
Maverick News

Treasury adopts a new approach to rein in bloated public servants' wage bill

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted